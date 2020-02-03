People rejected BNP’s hartal: Nanak





At a press conference held at AL president's Dhanmondi office, Jahangir Kabir Nanak urged BNP to stop doing

negative politics like aimless hartal.

He said, "People rejected BNP's hartal hatefully. If they don't stop doing negative politics, once BNP will be isolated from the people."

AL didn't give any programme against BNP's hartal, Nanak said and added, "We want to see what would be the people's reaction. We have seen that the people have rejected BNP and their hartal."

"People have boycotted the hartal culture. Transports were normal on Dhaka city roads. BNP called hartal before the publication of the results of the city polls. People have seen it again the usual character of the party," Nanak added.

He also said, "BNP boycotted the results of city elections despite it was free, fair and peaceful. They rejected people's decision and also boycotted democracy."

BNP had taken the decision of hartal before the elections and accordingly the script was prepared for the press conference, he claimed.

AL leaders including Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretary Ahmed Hossain, BM Muzammel Haque and Afzal Hossain, Publicity Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap, Office Secretary Biplob Barua, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan were present at the press conference.



















