Demand to reduce Hajj airfare





While speaking in the programme, Bangladesh Pilgrims and Haji Welfare Council (BPHWC) President Dr Abullah Al Naser claimed that the Biman Bangladesh Airlines has been counting loss every year due to some unscrupulous officials of the national flag carrier.

Instead of controlling the corrupt officials to offset the amount of loss, the Biman increases airfare for the pilgrims every year to meet the loss. It is completely illogical, he added.

Naser said a two-way airfare for an Umrah pilgrim is now only Tk 45,000 to Tk 48,000. But, the Civil Aviation Ministry fixed it at Tk 1.40 lakh increasing the fare three times higher than usual. It should be no more than Tk 1.0 lakh to Tk 1.10 lakh.

He claimed that total 137,198 Bangladeshi pilgrims will perform Hajj this year. Not only Biman, the Saudi Arabian Airline will also carry the pilgrims to Saudi Arabia. Around Tk 356 crore will be laundered abroad for the additional fare.

He also reiterated the demand to allow the Middle East based airlines as 'Third Carrier' to carry pilgrims, ticketing facilities directly for the pilgrims and resisting syndication on Hajj tickets.















Intending Hajj pilgrims and agencies on Sunday lay siege to Biman Bangladesh Airline office at Motijheel demanding reduction in Hajj plane fares and refixing it at Tk 1.0 lakh instead of Tk 1.40 lakh fixed earlier by the Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry.While speaking in the programme, Bangladesh Pilgrims and Haji Welfare Council (BPHWC) President Dr Abullah Al Naser claimed that the Biman Bangladesh Airlines has been counting loss every year due to some unscrupulous officials of the national flag carrier.Instead of controlling the corrupt officials to offset the amount of loss, the Biman increases airfare for the pilgrims every year to meet the loss. It is completely illogical, he added.Naser said a two-way airfare for an Umrah pilgrim is now only Tk 45,000 to Tk 48,000. But, the Civil Aviation Ministry fixed it at Tk 1.40 lakh increasing the fare three times higher than usual. It should be no more than Tk 1.0 lakh to Tk 1.10 lakh.He claimed that total 137,198 Bangladeshi pilgrims will perform Hajj this year. Not only Biman, the Saudi Arabian Airline will also carry the pilgrims to Saudi Arabia. Around Tk 356 crore will be laundered abroad for the additional fare.He also reiterated the demand to allow the Middle East based airlines as 'Third Carrier' to carry pilgrims, ticketing facilities directly for the pilgrims and resisting syndication on Hajj tickets.