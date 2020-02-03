Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 February, 2020, 1:47 PM
latest SSC, equivalent exams begin       China set to open speed-built hospital; Death toll hits 361       
Home Front Page

Demand to reduce Hajj airfare

Published : Monday, 3 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent

Intending Hajj pilgrims and agencies on Sunday lay siege to Biman Bangladesh Airline office at Motijheel demanding reduction in Hajj plane fares and refixing it at Tk 1.0 lakh instead of Tk 1.40 lakh fixed earlier by the Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry.
While speaking in the programme, Bangladesh Pilgrims and Haji Welfare Council (BPHWC) President Dr Abullah Al Naser claimed that the Biman Bangladesh Airlines has been counting loss every year due to some unscrupulous officials of the national flag carrier.
Instead of controlling the corrupt officials to offset the amount of loss, the Biman increases airfare  for the pilgrims every year to meet the loss.      It is completely illogical, he added.
Naser said a two-way airfare for an Umrah pilgrim is now only Tk 45,000 to Tk 48,000. But, the Civil Aviation Ministry fixed it at Tk 1.40 lakh increasing the fare three times higher than usual. It should be no more than Tk 1.0 lakh to Tk 1.10 lakh.
He claimed that total 137,198 Bangladeshi pilgrims will perform Hajj this year. Not only Biman, the Saudi Arabian Airline will also carry the pilgrims to Saudi Arabia. Around Tk 356 crore will be laundered abroad for the additional fare.
He also reiterated the demand to allow the Middle East based airlines as 'Third Carrier' to carry pilgrims, ticketing facilities directly for the pilgrims and resisting syndication on Hajj tickets.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No poster in 3 days: Atiq
Thanks to Dhaka dwellers: Taposh
Russell turns down Green Line job offer
UN marks 75th anniversary year in world of distrust, shifting powers
BNP to focus city polls irregularities tomorrow
BNP’s hartal flops
Russia questions US peace plan for ME
People rejected BNP’s hartal: Nanak


Latest News
Minor boy's body retrieved from city canal
HC seeks explanation
Fire burns down over 100 shanties at Ctg slum
HSC examinee among 2 killed in road accident
China virus may help Bangladesh exports
China seeks to boost economy
Govt appoints new envoys to UAE, Austria
Tottenham weather Man City storm to snatch win
Saudi Arabia bars Iran from OIC meeting
Ronaldo scores for ninth game in row
Most Read News
New virus has infected more than 14,400 globally
Voter turnout not more than 30pc: CEC
Pakistan to treat India World Cup semi-final as 'normal game'
AL’s Atiqul, Taposh win Dhaka city polls
WHO says prepare for local outbreaks
A solo art exhibition of Kazi Salahuddin Ahmed to be held at AFD
DSCC elected Councillors
SSC, equivalent exams begin Monday
Make reading a regular habit from this year’s Ekushey Book Fair
President visits Quader at BSMMU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft