SSC exams begin today





A total of 20,47,779 students- 10,24,363 boys and 10,23,416 girls-are expected to take part in the SSC and its equivalent examinations at 3,512 centres from 28,884 educational institutions.

Of the candidates, a total of 16,35,240 students will participate in the SSC examinations under nine general education boards while 2,81,254 will appear in Dakhil exams under Madrasa Education Board and 1,31,285 for vocational exam under Bangladesh Technical Education Board this year.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni is scheduled to visit Tejgaon Government Girls' School, a center of the examinations, in city's Farmgate area on that day.

Earlier, Dr Dipu Moni at a press conference said all coaching centres across the country will remain shut for a month from January 25 with the aim of preventing question paper leakage during the SSC and its equivalent examinations.

The minister also instructed the candidates to enter their respective exam halls half an hour before the scheduled time of the tests, or else they would not be allowed to sit for the examinations.



























