Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 February, 2020, 1:47 PM
latest SSC, equivalent exams begin       China set to open speed-built hospital; Death toll hits 361       
Home Front Page

SSC exams begin today

Published : Monday, 3 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent examinations under 11 education boards begin today (Monday) across the country.
A total of 20,47,779 students- 10,24,363 boys and 10,23,416 girls-are expected to take part in the SSC and its equivalent examinations at 3,512 centres from 28,884 educational institutions.
Of the candidates, a total of 16,35,240 students will participate in the SSC examinations under nine general education boards while 2,81,254 will appear in Dakhil exams under Madrasa Education Board and 1,31,285 for vocational exam under Bangladesh Technical Education Board this year.
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni is scheduled to visit Tejgaon Government Girls' School, a center of the examinations, in city's Farmgate area on that day.
Earlier, Dr Dipu Moni at a press conference said all coaching centres across the country will remain shut for a month from January 25 with the aim of preventing question paper leakage during the SSC and its equivalent examinations.
 The minister also instructed the candidates to enter their respective exam halls half an hour before the scheduled time of the tests, or else they would not be allowed to sit for the examinations.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No poster in 3 days: Atiq
Thanks to Dhaka dwellers: Taposh
Russell turns down Green Line job offer
UN marks 75th anniversary year in world of distrust, shifting powers
BNP to focus city polls irregularities tomorrow
BNP’s hartal flops
Russia questions US peace plan for ME
People rejected BNP’s hartal: Nanak


Latest News
Minor boy's body retrieved from city canal
HC seeks explanation
Fire burns down over 100 shanties at Ctg slum
HSC examinee among 2 killed in road accident
China virus may help Bangladesh exports
China seeks to boost economy
Govt appoints new envoys to UAE, Austria
Tottenham weather Man City storm to snatch win
Saudi Arabia bars Iran from OIC meeting
Ronaldo scores for ninth game in row
Most Read News
New virus has infected more than 14,400 globally
Voter turnout not more than 30pc: CEC
Pakistan to treat India World Cup semi-final as 'normal game'
AL’s Atiqul, Taposh win Dhaka city polls
WHO says prepare for local outbreaks
A solo art exhibition of Kazi Salahuddin Ahmed to be held at AFD
DSCC elected Councillors
SSC, equivalent exams begin Monday
Make reading a regular habit from this year’s Ekushey Book Fair
President visits Quader at BSMMU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft