Monday, 3 February, 2020
Border killings go on despite Delhi's assurance: Momen

Published : Monday, 3 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Sunday said despite Delhi's repeated assurances of bringing down the number of deaths in bordering areas the BSF continues to kill Bangladeshis.
"We want to see an amicable solution to the problems along the border areas," he said.
The Foreign Minister said the government of India always gives Bangladesh the confidence and makes promises saying that there would be no single killing but still it is happening.
He said there had been an agreement that no lethal weapon would be used along the border and it is still happening.
"We don't want to see a single death (along the border). This isn't acceptable. India also agreed that this isn't acceptable," he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
He said the ministry conveyed Bangladesh's message to India regarding border killing through Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh every time it happens.  
Between 2000 and 2018, at least 1,144
Bangladeshis were killed along the border by India's Border Security Force, according to Odhikar, a human rights organization.
Data compiled by rights watchdog Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK) shows that at least 43 Bangladeshis were killed by BSF last year.
Last month, a number of Bangladeshis were shot dead along the Indian border.
Bangladesh and India share a porous 4,100 kilometers border. Despite Delhi's repeated assurances of brining down border deaths, the BSF continues to kill Bangladeshis.
"It's very shameful for us," he told reporters at a briefing as what he conveyed to the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh recently asking why such incidents would take place when the Bangladesh-India relationship is very strong.
He said the ministry conveyed Bangladesh's message to India regarding border killings through the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh every time of occurrence noting that it is regrettable.
 "We want a solution. We want an amicable solution so that not a single person is sacrificed due to border killing," he added.
The Foreign Minister also shared the arguments they receive from the Indian side when the border killing issue is discussed. "They've various arguments."
In some cases, Dr Momen said, Bangladesh nationals entered inside their border. He also said there are some greedy people who invite danger.
He urged the people of the country to follow border rules and not to destroy their lives for nominal gain. "They should be more careful."  
The Foreign Minister said the people of Bangladesh remain very careful but they sometimes walk on the wrong path.
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Secretary (Maritime Affairs Unit) Rear Admiral (Retd) Md Khurshed Alam were, among others, present at the  briefing.










