No on-arrival visa for Chinese citizens for one month





"We have decided to stop issuing on-arrival visa for the Chinese nationals temporarily but they can

enter the country by obtaining visa (from Bangladesh mission in Beijing) after producing medical certificate to prove that they are not carrying the (corona) virus," Foreign Minister told newsmen at a press briefing at the Foreign Ministry Sunday.

The minister said they have already informed the Chinese Ambassador here about the decision and "they don't have any objection to it." Deaths caused by the new virus rose to at least 304 globally.

Momen said he also requested the Chinese nationals working in various development projects here to avoid traveling to China in next one month.

Replying to a question, the Foreign Minister said, "Bangladesh's trade and commercial ties with China would not be affected by the temporary policy," he said.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Ambassador to China Mahbub Uz Zaman said the mission in Beijing will extend cooperation and assistance if any Bangladesh citizen is still willing to return to the country from China.

Despite a 14-day restriction by the Chinese authorities, Bangladesh could bring back its nationals from China before other countries, which shows "strong friendship" with Bangladesh, he said.

Due to corona virus, the government installed thermal scanner at the country's all three international airports while the Health Ministry has also ordered screening of all people coming to Bangladesh from India through the Benapole land port.

Bangladesh on Sunday brought back 312 of its nationals from Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of deadly coronavirus and kept them at a quarantine unit at Ashkona.

The United States and Australia are leading a growing list of countries that are putting temporary but sweeping travel restrictions on Chinese nationals or those who have travelled to China within the last two weeks.































