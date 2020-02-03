PM for more translations of Bangla literature





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday called for more translations of Bangla literature as her government aims to introduce it globally."We want to spread our art, literature and culture not only across our country but also to the international stage by improving those further," she said while inaugurating the month-long Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2020 in the city.The fair began on the Bangla Academy premises and at its adjoining Suhrawardy Udyan inthe city.Stressing the need for more translations ofBangla literature, the Prime Minister said, "We want the people of different languages of the world to know about our literature and our culture. Bangladesh Academy has taken enough initiatives to this end."Sheikh Hasina lamented that now she cannot roam around the Ekushey book fair freely as she used to do in her student life.Noting that this book fair is her favorite event, she said, "After becoming the Prime Minister, It always pains me that I don't have the liberty anymore as I had in my student life when I used to spend hours after hours roaming the book fair. I feel very good whenever I visit the book fair."This year's book fair has been dedicated to greatest Bengali of all-time and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of Mujib Borsho (Mujib Year).Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also distributed the Bangla Academy Sahitya Puroshkar-2019 (Bangla Academy Literature Award) at the opening ceremony.The award recipients are former Home Minister Rafiqul Islam (Literature on Liberation War), Makid Haider (Poetry), Wasi Ahmed (Literature), Swarochish Sarkar (Essay/Research), Khairul Alam Sabuj (Translation), Rahim Shah (Children's Literature), Ratan Siddiqui (Drama), Nadira Majumder (Science Fiction), Faruk Moinuddin (Autobiography/Travelogue) and Simon Zakaria (Folklore).Each winner received a cheque for Tk 3 lakh and crests.Bangla Academy Sahitya Puroshkar is given by the Bangla Academy of Bangladesh in recognition of creative genius in advancement and overall contribution to the field of Bengali language and literature.Sheikh Hasina also unveiled a book titled 'Amar Dekha Noya Chin' written by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, which is the most attractive book among 100 new books to be published on Bangabandhu's life and works on his birth centenary.The Bangla Academy has started publishing the 100 new books in phases in the Mujib Year.Presided over by Bangla Academy President National Professor Anisuzzaman, the inaugural function was also addressed by State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, Cultural Affairs Secretary Dr Md Abu Hena Mostofa Kamal and Bangla Academy Director General poet Habibullah Siraji.Later, the Prime Minister visited different stalls of the book fair.The fair will remain open from 3pm to 8:30pm on weekdays, from 11am to 8:30pm on weekends, and from 8am to 9pm on February 21 -- International Mother Language Day.This year, the land earmarked for the fair was expanded to 8,00,000 sq ft. A total of 873 units were allocated to the 560 organisations.The authorities have allotted 179 units at the Bangla Academy ground to 126 organisatons and 694 at the Suhrawardy Udyan to 694 organisations.Every year the month-long book fair is arranged in February commemorating the sacrifices of eight people who laid down their lives on February 21, 1952 for establishing Bangla as the mother tongue.