

AL wins landslide victory in Dhaka city polls

AL nominee for Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Atiqul Islam has been declared re-elected bagging 447,211 votes defeating his nearest BNP contestant Tabith Awal who secured 264,161 votes while AL candidate for Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh was elected with 424,595 votes defeating his nearest BNP contestant Ishraq Hossain who got 236,512 votes.

Returning Officers of DNCC and DSCC Md Abul Kashem and Md Abdul Baten declared separately the results of all 2,468 polling centers for polls at their respective makeshift offices at Shilpakala Academy and Sher-e-Bangla Agriculture University in the city.

The DNCC and DSCC polls were held on Saturday peacefully and for the first time the polls were conducted by Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) in all the all the polling centres.

The voters expressed satisfaction over the use of EVMs in the polls though some elderly voters faced problems in matching finger prints during casting of their votes.

A total of 129 executive magistrates and 64 judicial magistrates were deployed during the polls

A total of 1,013 local observers of 22 institutions monitored the polls while 74 persons acted as foreign observers.

A total of 13 mayoral candidates contested the Dhaka North and South City Corporation elections while around 7,500 candidates vied for councillor posts in the two city corporations.

In DNCC, there were 3,010,273 voters. Of the voters, 1,549,567 were

male and 1,460,706 were female. DNCC had 1,318 polling centres while there are 54 general and 18 reserved (women) wards in the city corporation.

In DSCC, there were 1,150 polling centres for 2,453,194 voters. Of them, 1,293,441 were male and 1,159,753 were female.

DSCC had 1,150 polling centres while it has 75 general and 25 reserved wards for women councillors.LIST OF ELECTED COUNCILLORS ON PAGE 8

