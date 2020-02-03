Video
Monday, 3 February, 2020, 1:46 PM
Home Back Page

Rizvi says people ‘spontaneously’ observed BNP’s hartal

Published : Monday, 3 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

BNP's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Sunday claimed that people are "spontaneously observed" the dawn-to-dusk hartal (shutdown) in protest against 'massive vote frauds' in Saturday's Dhaka city elections.




"People have given their support to our hartal and they also rejected elections to two Dhaka city corporations," he said, adding that their shutdown is being observed peacefully across the city. Rizvi along with some party leaders and activists took position in front of their Nayapaltan party office since early morning. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir also went to the party headquarters around 9:30am.
They brought out a procession early in the morning in support of the hartal in front of their office and burnt a symbolic Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) there.
Later, they took position at the front gate of the party headquarters and shouted slogans in support of hartal. BNP's Dhaka north mayoral candidate Ishraque Hossain came to Nayapaltan around 11am and joined the protest.
Meanwhile, a huge number of law enforcers were deployed near BNP's Nayapaltan office and adjoining area to avoid unwanted incident. Around 11:45am, police asked the protesting BNP leaders and activists to leave within half an hour. The protesters left before noon.     -UNB



