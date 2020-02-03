JCD pickets vandalize vehicles on DU campus





Chhatra Dal's procession of about 30 students expressing solidarity with the hartal started from Dhaka Medical College Hospital's emergency gate and ended near Jagannath Hall, said Rakibul Islam Rakib, convenor of DU unit Chhatra Dal.

Denying the allegation of vandalism he said, "We ended our procession peacefully. Law enforcement agencies were also patrolling the area. No one from our fellows was involved in vandalism."

The owner of the CNG auto rickshaw, Abdul Malek told the media that his vehicle was vandalized in front of Shaheed Minar during picketing during the hartal hours at 12.15pm."

He said, "The auto rickshaw has been taken to Shahbagh police station."

























