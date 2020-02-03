Video
Monday, 3 February, 2020, 1:46 PM
JCD pickets vandalize vehicles on DU campus

Published : Monday, 3 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
DU Correspondent

An auto- rickshawand a private car have been vandalized on Dhaka University campus. Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal leaders and activists allegedly vandalized the CNG- run auto rickshaw along with a private car in front of the Central Shaheed Minar as part of picketing inside Dhaka University campus on Sunday.
Chhatra Dal's procession of about 30 students expressing solidarity with the hartal started from Dhaka Medical College Hospital's emergency gate and ended near Jagannath Hall, said Rakibul Islam Rakib, convenor of DU unit Chhatra Dal.
Denying the allegation of vandalism he said, "We ended our procession peacefully. Law enforcement agencies were also patrolling the area. No one from our fellows was involved in vandalism."
The owner of the CNG auto rickshaw, Abdul Malek told the media that his vehicle was vandalized in front of Shaheed Minar during picketing during the hartal hours at 12.15pm."
He said, "The auto rickshaw has been taken to Shahbagh police station."


