Monday, 3 February, 2020, 1:46 PM
latest SSC, equivalent exams begin       China set to open speed-built hospital; Death toll hits 361       
China virus death toll rises to 304 with 45 new fatalities: govt

Published : Monday, 3 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

BEIJING, Feb 2: The number of confirmed deaths from China's coronavirus outbreak rose to 304, as authorities in hardest-hit Hubei province on Sunday reported 45 new fatalities.
In its daily update, figures from the provincial health commission also showed a sharp increase in confirmed infections in Hubei, with 1,921 new cases.
That puts the national total over 13,700, based on numbers previously issued by the central government.
The virus is believed to have emerged in December in the provincial capital of Wuhan in a market that sold wild game.
Cases of infections have spread beyond the province as Chinese people travelled across the country and the world for the Lunar New Year holiday that started last week.
China found itself increasingly isolated over the weekend, with the United States and Australia leading a growing list of nations to impose extraordinary Chinese travel bans.
The epidemic has ballooned into a global health emergency with cases in more than 20 countries.
    -AFP


