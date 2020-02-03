Ctg admin takes precautionary measures





CHATTOGRAM Feb 2: The District administration of Chattogram has taken precautionary measures against the outbreak of Coronavirus. A total of 19 isolation units have been opened in three hospitals in the port city.The numbers of physicians have been increased to six from two in Chattogram Shah Amanat airport since Friday to identify the Coronavirus affected people retruned from China.The Chattogram Port authority also constituted a four member medical team to test the China returned mariners in the port areas.The Chattogram Medical College Hospital opened five Isolation units, Bangladesh Institute of tropical and Infectious Disease (BITID) opened ten units and General Hospital opened four bed units for the Coronavirus affected people.Talking to the Daily Observer, Dr. Sheikh Fazle rabbi Civil Surgeon of Chattogram said that no Coronavirus affected patient was detected in Chattogram so far.He confirmed that, "We are fully prepared to face the disease."Meanwhile two China returned students have been admitted to BITID with fever.But the Civil Surgeon confirmed that they have no symptoms of Coronavirus.