Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 February, 2020, 1:46 PM
latest SSC, equivalent exams begin       China set to open speed-built hospital; Death toll hits 361       
Home Back Page

Youth stabbed to death in city

Published : Monday, 3 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent 

A young man has been stabbed to death by a group of assailants at Rayer Bazar in the capital. The deceased, identified as Sumon Sikder, 24, was socialising with friends at Rayerbazar's Rahim Bepari Ghat at the time of the fatal attack.
The incident took place at 12:30am on Sunday, according to police.
Inspector Abdul Alim of Mohammadpur Police Station said the victim was subsequently rushed to Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor pronounced him dead.
According to a few media reports, Sumon had served as a polling agent for a Dhaka North councillor candidate at Lalmatia Women's College polling centre.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rizvi says people ‘spontaneously’ observed BNP’s hartal
Cocktail of flu, HIV drugs appear to help fight coronavirus: Thai doctors
JCD pickets vandalize vehicles on DU campus
China virus death toll rises to 304 with 45 new fatalities: govt
Ctg admin takes precautionary measures
Emphasis on vocational education as world needs skilled manpower: PM
Youth stabbed to death in city
Ctg Dist North AL submits 75-member committee


Latest News
Minor boy's body retrieved from city canal
HC seeks explanation
Fire burns down over 100 shanties at Ctg slum
HSC examinee among 2 killed in road accident
China virus may help Bangladesh exports
China seeks to boost economy
Govt appoints new envoys to UAE, Austria
Tottenham weather Man City storm to snatch win
Saudi Arabia bars Iran from OIC meeting
Ronaldo scores for ninth game in row
Most Read News
New virus has infected more than 14,400 globally
Voter turnout not more than 30pc: CEC
Pakistan to treat India World Cup semi-final as 'normal game'
AL’s Atiqul, Taposh win Dhaka city polls
WHO says prepare for local outbreaks
A solo art exhibition of Kazi Salahuddin Ahmed to be held at AFD
DSCC elected Councillors
SSC, equivalent exams begin Monday
Make reading a regular habit from this year’s Ekushey Book Fair
President visits Quader at BSMMU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft