Youth stabbed to death in city

A young man has been stabbed to death by a group of assailants at Rayer Bazar in the capital. The deceased, identified as Sumon Sikder, 24, was socialising with friends at Rayerbazar's Rahim Bepari Ghat at the time of the fatal attack.

The incident took place at 12:30am on Sunday, according to police.

Inspector Abdul Alim of Mohammadpur Police Station said the victim was subsequently rushed to Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor pronounced him dead.

According to a few media reports, Sumon had served as a polling agent for a Dhaka North councillor candidate at Lalmatia Women's College polling centre.

















