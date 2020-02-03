Ctg Dist North AL submits 75-member committee





Talking to the Daily Observer, M A Salam, President of the unit said, "We have submitted the 75-member committee to Barrister Biplob Barua, office secretary of AL on January 31.

Salam hoped that the central committee would approve the committee as early as possible.

He claimed that only the Chattogram North AL unit has submitted the full-fledged committee after holding a triennial conference in December. Mentionable, the annual conferences were held in 29 district units of AL. But no one is yet submit the full committee of the unit to the central body for approval.

M A Salam said that there were eleven Vice Presidents and three Joint Secretaries. The Vice Presidents are as follows; Prof Mainuddin, Abul Kalam, Ehsanul Haider Chowdhury Babul, ATM Peyarul Islam, Engineer Harun, and one from Sitakunda, Mirsarai and Sandwip Upazilas.

Three Joint Secretaries are; Nurul Anwar Chowdhury Bahar, Debashish Palit, and Jasimuddin Shah.

It may be mentioned that M A Salam, and Sheikh Ataur Rahman Ata have been elected President and the General Secretary respectively of the Chattogram District North unit. They were elected in an election of the Councillors of the unit of Awami League held at International Convention centre on December 7 in 2019.

A total of 352 councillors took part in the election of the triennial confenrence of the unit.

In the elections, M A Salam bagged 223 votes while ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury bagged 129 votes. In the General Secretary Post, Sheikh Ataur Rahman bagged 196 votes while Giasuddin bagged 154 votes. It may be mentioned that the annual conference of the district units was scheduled to be held every three years as per constitution of the party.

But the annual conference of Chattogram district North was held in 2005.

As a result, the date of all three district units of Chattogram AL had expired earlier. So, formation of the new committees of all three units is inevitable as per constitution.

















