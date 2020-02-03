BD’s foreign missions to be raised to 100





The minister said this while replying to a tabled starred question from Jatiya Party MP elected from Dhaka-4 Syed Abu Hossain in Parliament.

"The Foreign Ministry has planned to open foreign missions in diplomatically important countries gradually," he said.

The minister said Bangladesh currently has 77 missions in 58 countries.

Recently, it has completed its administrative process to open missions in Bucharest (Romania) and Chennai (India) while the cabinet has approved to set up a consulate general office in Florida (USA), he said.

Besides, the Public Administration Ministry has approved a plan to open missions in Wallington (New Zealand), Dublin (Ireland) Buenos Aires (Argentina), Guangzhou (China), Sao Paulo (Brazil) and Frankfurt (Germany).

"It'll be sent to the Finance Ministry very soon for its approval. A proposal for opening two other missions in Johor Bahru (Malaysia) and Oslo (Norway) is under the consideration of Finance Ministry, too," the minister said.

Replying to another tabled question from ruling party Benjir Ahmed, MP (Dhaka-20), Dr Momen said the government is implementing a project to construct or procure buildings for 31 missions and residential buildings for ambassadors/high commissioners in various countries by 2024. -UNB



























