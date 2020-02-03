Video
Monday, 3 February, 2020
Approach roads with Bagatipara bridge not built in two years

Published : Monday, 3 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

BAGATIPARA, NATORE, Feb 2: The approach roads with a bridge at Bagatipara Upazila of the district have not been built in two years.
The 26-foot long bridge was built in Kalikapur Village of the upazila spending Tk 21 lakh. But, people are not getting any advantage from the bridge due to lack of the approach roads.
Locals said most of the people in Kalikapur, Chapapukur and Kaicharpara areas under Jamnagar Union in the upazila are farmers who grow various crops, including paddy, wheat, lentils and mustard. They carry their products to different markets through rickshaw vans and buffalo carts. But, they are suffering much in this connection as the bridge's approach roads are absent.




On a recent visit there, it was found that the bridge was built in the middle of a cropland, and there are no approach roads.
Upazila Project Implementation Officer (Additional Duty) Al Amin Sarker said he mainly works at Singra Upazila but was assigned to work here. The bridge was built during the time of previous PIO, so he knows nothing about it.



