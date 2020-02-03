Tk 3,000cr project proposal to upgrade Khulna-Mongla Road to six lanes

Video
Published : Monday, 3 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Feb 2: A mega project proposal has been taken to upgrade the Khulna-Mongla Road to six lanes for strengthening communication of Mongla Port with Khulna and other parts of the country.
The 30-km Khulna-Mongla Road construction project will be implemented at a cost of Tk 3,000 crore. The design for the upgradation has already been prepared, and the Development Project Proposal (DPP) is underway for sending it to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for approval, said an official.
The upgradation will be conducted from Kudir Battala at Paschim Rupsha to Mongla Port area.
Executive Engineer of Roads and Highways Division (RHD) in Khulna Anisuzzaman Masud said the feasibility study of the project had been done in 2011.
On December 10, 2010, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader announced a bundle of development projects during triennial council of Khulna district and city units of Awami League (AL), and this road project is one of them, he said.
He also said after successful implementation of the project, the communication will be easier from Khulna to Mongla.
Fuel and machinery costs will decrease, huge employment opportunities will be created, and the government will get more revenue, he added.


