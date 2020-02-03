

Sadullapur UNO best in Rangpur Division

Md Nabinauaze joined this upazila as UNO on May 16, 2019. Since then, he has been vital and played important role in the development and advancement of primary education in the upazila.

In the course of time, his efforts and contribution to primary education development caught sight attention of the higher authority concerned.

Later, a team of senior officials led by Rangpur Divisional commissioner adjudged Md Nabinauaze as the best UNO in the division for showing best performance in primary education as an efficient administrator.

At the beginning of January last, Rangpur Divisional Commissioner KM Tariqul Islam gave UNO Md Nabinauaze a crest in a function held at his office in Rangpur City.

Md Nabinauaze is a member of BCS (Admin) cadre of 30th batch. He served at different government offices, including Bangladesh Secretariat in Dhaka as a private sectary to a defence secretary, and assistant commissioner (land) in Sadar and Fulbari upazilas under Kurigram District.

He started his career as an assistant commissioner in Khulna Divisional commissioner's office in 2012.

He passed SSC and HSC exams from Pabna Cadet College and received his graduation degree from BUET, Dhaka.

Md Nabinauaze, son of Nizam Uddin, hails from Santhia Upazila of Pabna District.

People from all walks of life of Sadullapur Upazila lauded the UNO highly for his cordial and sincere efforts to take the upazila towards development and make it a model one in the country.

When contacted, UNO Nabinauaze said he had taken initiatives to promote the knowledge on English and Mathematics including general subjects among the primary and secondary students of the upazila to face the challenges of the 21st century side by side with performing his official works sincerely.





































