Irregularity found in distributing disaster tolerant houses





Local sources said Md Kabir Hossain, member of Ward No 4 of Sutiakhati Union and a local leader of the ruling party, previously a BNP leader, allegedly distributed the houses taking bribe.

A semi-pucca house was given to a solvent person Amin Mia, 37, of the same ward. His second wife said, her husband is a carpenter, and earns at least Tk 15,000 per month.

As per the governmental criteria, he is not eligible for getting the house at free of cost.

Locals said the house has been constructed on an isolated cultivable land having road communication within 300 metres.

When asked, Amin Mia said, local ward member took Tk 12,000 for allocating him the house.

Shefali Begum, wife of late Mahibur Rahman, is a professional beggar. Her name was enlisted for a house.

When asked, Project Implementation Officer of the Directorate of Disaster and Relief Manosh Kumar said a house will be managed soon for the widow.

The alleged ward member said no money has been taken for the house of Amin Mia.































