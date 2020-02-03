Vow to ensure safe food for all in Mujib Barsha



A colourful rally was brought out in Khulna City on Sunday. photo: observer

This year's theme of the day is "Put hands together, ensure safe food".

GAIBANDHA: To mark the day, district administration and Department of Food organised different programmes at the directives of the Food Ministry and the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) in cooperation with Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE). In the morning, a colourful rally was brought out from the District Collectorate Building premises, and it ended at the same venue after parading the main roads of the town.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin formally inaugurated and led the rally as chief guest.

Later, a discussion meeting was held with Additional DC (General) Alamgir Kabir Saikat in the chair.

DC Abdul Matin addressed the meeting as chief guest and Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr ABM Abu Hanif, District Controller of Food Jahirul Islam and Additional Deputy Director of DAE Abul Kalam Azad also spoke at the event as special guests while Nezarat Deputy Collector SM Foyez Uddin was moderator.

The function was also addressed, among others, by District Marketing Officer Shah Moazzem Hossain, and senior journalist Sarker M. Shahiduzzaman.

Earlier, Assistant Commissioner of DC office Shahin Delwar made a presentation on the importance of the day through multimedia projector.

The speakers underscored the need for overcoming all problems at every level, including ensuring food production, processing, import, supply and marketing to get nutritious and safe food.

They also put emphasis on creating much awareness among the people about food adulteration as it is a threat to human health and may cause long term effect in human body.

DC Abdul Matin in his speeches said it is very urgent to ensure adulteration free, safe and nutritious food for all and the food security, health and nutrition issues have got priority in ensuring the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 declared by the UNDP.

The government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had been implementing various programmes, including 'Food Safety Act', and formed BFSA in 2009 considering the public health, the DC added.

JOYPURHAT: To mark the day, a rally was brought out from Sadar Upazila Parishad premises in the morning, and after parading the main roads of the town, it ended at DC office.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at the same place with ADC (General) Md Moniruzzaman in the chair.

District Controller of Food Md Monirul Islam hosted a PowerPoint presentation marking the day.

Among others, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Milton Chandra Roy, District Livestock Officer (DLO) Dr Md Mahfuzar Rahman, Deputy Director (DD) of district DAE SM Meftahul Bari, Senior Assistant Director of District Fisheries Department Deepak Kumar Pal, District Sports Association Member Kabir Akbar Chowdhury Taz, and journalists Shahadul Islam Sazu, and Mashrekul Islam also spoke in the meeting.

KHULNA: To mark the day, district administration, DAE, Safe Food Authority of Bangladesh, and ACDI/VOCA jointly organised a meeting on DC office premises.

Among others, Acting DC Md Iqbal Hossen, Deputy Chief Officer of PID Md Javed Iqbal, ADC (General) Ziaur Rahman, District Controller of Food Md Tanveer Rahman, Additional Director of DAE Md Nazrul Islam, Livestock Officer of Khulna City Corporation Rezaul Karim, and District Marketing Officer Abdus Salam Tarafder also spoke in the meeting.

Speakers said collective efforts of all quarters, including the government and non-government entities, have become an urgent need for ensuring food safety for the sake of sound public health.

They identically mentioned that all sorts of unsafe foods are injurious to public health. So, there is no way but to ensure safe and nutritious food for all.

Emphasizing on creating awareness among the people, they said there is no alternative to the availability of nutritious and safe food. The present government has undertaken various plans to ensure food safety and availability of nutritious and safe food, they added.

Bangladesh has achieved self-sufficiency in food production and the government is working to implement various programmes to ensure special security in producing, marketing and supplying food.

KISHOREGANJ: To mark the day, district administration arranged a discussion meeting at Collectorate conference room, where ADC (General) Abdullah-al-Mashud was chief guest and District Controller of Food Md Tanvir Hossen was in the chair.

It was addressed, among others, by Additional Police Super (ASP) Md Mizanur Rahman, President of Consumers Association of Bangladesh, district unit, Alam Sarowar Tito, District Primary Education Officer Subrata Kumar Bonik, Sadar Upazila Health Administrator Dr Tazrina Tayeb, DD of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) here Md Ibrahim Hossain, Professor MA Goni, agro food specialist Afsar Uddin Ahmed, district Krishak League General Secretary (GS) Anwar Hossain Bacchu, GS of Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) here Monour Hossain Rony, Assistant Professor Samiul Hoque Mollah, and Kishoreganj Chamber leader Poritosh Pal.

Earlier, a colourful rally was brought out in the town.

LAXMIPUR: To mark the day, district administration brought out a rally from Collectorate premises, and after parading the main roads of the town, it ended in Jhumur Cinema Hall area.

Later, a discussion meeting was held on Collectorate premises where DC Anjan Chandra Pal was chief guest and ADC (General) Mohammad Shafiuzzaman Bhuiyan was in the chair.

Among others, DD of District Family Planning Directorate Dr Ashfaqur Rahman Mamun, and DLO Dr Mohammad Ayub Mia were special guests at the meeting.

It was also addressed by Assistant Director of the district DNCRP Noor Hossen, Member Zakir Hossen Bhuiyan Azad, District Hotel Owners' Samity President Jahangir Hossen, and Laxmipur Merchants' Association President Abdul Aziz.

PIROJPUR: To mark the day, district administration brought out a rally from the circuit house premises in the town, and after parading the main roads of the town, it ended on DC office premises.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at Shaheed Abdur Razzaque Saif Mizan conference room of DC office.

ADC (General) Nahid Farjana Siddique chaired the meeting while DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain was chief guest and ASP (Sadar circle) Kazi Md Shahnewaj, PPM, was special guest.

District Training Officer of the DAE Bivash Chandra Saha delivered the welcome speech.

Among others, District Marketing Officer Abdul Mannan Hawlader, District Controller of Food Sanjit Chakma, journalists Advocate Mahmoud Hossen Shukur, SM Parvez, Ziaul Ahsan, and Hasibul Islam Hasan also spoke in the meeting.

Speakers said, "We should fight against food adulteration. Selling adulterated food is not only punishable but also a question of integrity to the nation. In this connection, the concerned authorities should take action."

RANGAMATI: To mark the day, a rally was brought out from DC office, and after parading the main roads of the town, it ended at the same place.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at the DC office conference room with DC AKM Mamunur Rashid in the chair.

Among others, Civil Surgeon Shahid Talukder, ASP Main Uddin, ADC (Revenue) Shilpi Rani Das, District Controller of Food Sumaiya Nazmin, DD (Crop) of district DAE MM Shahnewaz were also present.

DC AKM Mamunur Rashid said, "Our country is now self-sufficient in food. After meeting local demand, we are now exporting food to other countries. We should try to be self-sufficient in safe food."



























