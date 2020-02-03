Video
Monday, 3 February, 2020
7 detained on different charges in 4 dists

Published : Monday, 3 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondents

Seven persons were arrested on different charges in four districts- Noakhali, Pirojpur, Barishal and Jamalpur, in four days.
NOAKHALI: Police arrested two drug traders along with 12,000 yaba tablets from Chatkhil Municipality area in the district on Sunday.
The arrested are: Aziz Karim, 32, and Hamidul Haque, 30.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chatkhil Police Station (PS) Anwarul Hossen said on a tip-off, they arrested the two from the said area along with the yaba. They are being interrogated, the OC added.
MATHBARIA, PIROJPUR: Police arrested a person allegedly for raping a housewife in Mathbaria Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
The arrested person is Rubel Hawlader, 30, son of Md A Majid Hawlader of Uttar Moromasua Village in the upazila. On Sunday morning, the victim, 20, wife of a brickfield worker of Shakharikathi Village, lodged a case file under Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Mathbaria PS in this connection.
According to the case statement, Rubel raped the housewife at her own residence on January 29.
Mathbaria PS OC Md Masuduzzaman confirmed the incident adding that, the arrested was produced before the court at noon.
The victim was sent to Pirojpur District Civil Surgeon Office for medical test, the OC added.     
BARISHAL: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-8, in separate drives, arrested three drug traders along with hemp and yaba from different areas of the district on Friday.
RAB arrested Sheuly Begum, 23, of Paschim Charamaddi Village under Bakerganj Upazila of the district along with 89 grams of hemp on Friday night.
On the other hand, RAB arrested Russell Bepary, 27, son of Hakim Bepary of Bhandaria Upazila in Pirojpur District, and Baizid Mollick, 28, son of Mahbub Hossen of Laxmipur Village of the same Upazila along with 950 yaba tablets from a bus near Rupatali Bus Stand in the city.
JAMALPUR: RAB members, in a drive, arrested a college student from Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Thursday night for his alleged involvement in leaking question papers.
Arrested Rashedul Islam Rifat, 19, is a resident of Rampur Village in the upazila. He is a twelfth grader at Sultan Professor Model School.
A team of RAB-14, in a drive, arrested Rifat from his home in the village at around 9pm.
According to the case statement, Rifat used facebook and messenger to leak the question papers for long days.

Sarishabari PS OC Mazedur Rahman confirmed the matter.


