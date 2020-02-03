Man to die for killing wife in Kushtia

KUSHTIA, Feb 2: A court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to death and also fined him Tk 1 lakh for killing his wife for dowry in 2018.

Kushtia Woman and Children Repression Prevention Court Judge Munsi Md Mashiar Rahman handed down the verdict at 11:30am.

Convict Abdul Quader, 28, is a resident of Debinagar Village in Khoksa Upazila of the district.

According to the prosecution, Abdul Quader strangled his wife Mili Khatun, 20, on the evening of February 10, 2018 for dowry.

Later, he left the body in the corridor of Khoksa Upazila Health Complex and fled away.

The victim's brother filed a case against Quader with Khoksa Police Station in this connection.



























