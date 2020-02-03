Video
Monday, 3 February, 2020
Four killed in road mishaps in 4 dists

Published : Monday, 3 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Four persons including a minor boy were killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Kurigram, Laxmipur, Bogura and Lalmonirhat, in three days.
FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Sunday.
Deceased Mujahid was the son of Ariful Haque of Borobhita Village in the upazila. He was a student of play group at Uttar Borobhita Government Primary School.
Head Teacher of the school Mostafizur Rahman said while Mujahid was going home after school in Borobhita area at around 12pm, a battery-run auto-rickshaw hit him, leaving him dead on the spot.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fulbari Police Station (PS) Razib Kumar Roy confirmed the incident.  
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A woman was killed in a road accident in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
Deceased Bibi Fatema, 50, was a resident of Patarihat area in the upazila.
Locals said Fatema was returning from her father's home in Hazirhat Talpatti area of the upazila headquarters at 8am by a CNG-run auto-rickshaw. On the way, she fell from the vehicle in the said area, leaving her seriously injured.
Later, she died at Laxmipur Sadar Hospital.
Kamalnagar PS OC Muhammad Nurul Absar confirmed the incident.
BOGURA: A labourer was killed and two others were injured in an accident on the Dhunat-Sonamukhi Road at Belkuchi Village under Dhunat Upazila of the district on Friday noon.
Deceased Belal Hossen, 24, was the son of Dudu Mia of Hatshira Village in Kazipur Upazila of Sirajganj District.
The injured Ruhul Amin, 32, son of Abdul Latif, and Abdur Razzak, 50, son of Ranga Mia of the same village were admitted to Dhunat Upazila Health Complex.
Police said the victims were going to Dhunat Bazaar riding a motorcycle. On the way, a sol-laden tractor dashed the bike in the said area, leaving them seriously injured.
Later, one died at the health complex.
Dhunat PS OC Ismail Hossen confirmed the incident.
LALMONIRHAT: A man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Patgram Upazila of the district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Golbahar, 33, a resident of Saddarpara Village in the upazila.
Locals said two motorcycles collided head-on in the upazila at about 8.30 am, leaving three passengers injured.
Of the injured, Golbahar was taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at around 2pm.
Patgram PS OC Sumanta Kumar Muhanta confirmed the incident.


