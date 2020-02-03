SSC examinee killing: Case lodged against 25

GOPALGANJ, Feb 2: A case has been lodged with Gopalganj Police Station accusing 25 people for killing SSC examinee Rony Hawlader on Thursday.

The victim's uncle Habibur Rahman filed the case on Friday night where former UP Member Azizul Sheikh were made the main accused.

Rony Hawlader, 16, an SSC examinee from Bolakoir Azaharia High School, was shot dead after union parishad member Azizul opened fire during a clash between two families in Bongram area under Sadar Upazila of Gopalganj on Thursday morning.

































