Unnatural death of minor at Fulbari

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Feb 2: An one-and-half-year old boy died unnaturally in Najarmamud area under Bhangamor Union in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Deceased Samrat Mia was the son of Siddique Mia of the same area.

Locals and police sources said the minor boy, after getting slipped, fell into logged water created by an irrigation pump while he was playing on the house yard at around 1:30pm.

Later, his family members rushed his senseless body to Fulbari Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Sub-Inspector of Fulbari Police Station Hasan Ali confirmed the incident.












