Two murdered in two districts





MUNSHIGANJ: An auto-rickshaw driver was stabbed to death by miscreants in Sadar Upazila of the district early Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Suruj Mia, 75, hailed from Mymensingh.

Local sources said miscreants stabbed on Suruj's throat in Puapul area around 1am and snatched away his auto-rickshaw.

Hearing screams, locals rushed in and took Suruj to Munshiganj General Hospital.

He was, later, shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police, however, recovered a blood-stained knife and the vehicle from Sipahipara area.

Two persons were detained in this connection, said Additional Superintendent of Munshiganj Police Md Khandakar Ashfaquzzaman.

BOGURA: Miscreants allegedly hacked a farmer to death in Dhunat Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Deceased Ranju Mia Pramanik, 46, was a resident of Shailmari Madhyapara Village in the upazila.

Family sources said Ranju was working at his cropland at 9:30pm. At that time, some unidentified miscreants hacked him, leaving him seriously injured.

Later, he died on the way to hospital.

Officer-in-Charge of Dhunat Police Station Ismail Hossen said police visited the spot and detained Firoz Pramanik, 25, a neighbour of the deceased, in this connection.

















