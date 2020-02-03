Video
Countryside

Cane plant, fruit disappearing from Betagi

Our Correspondent

BETAGI, BORGUNA, Feb 2: Of all delta-green forest plants, the cane plant and cane fruits of Betagi Upazila under coastal district Borguna are known to all for ages.
Cane plants were available in bushes behind village homes. The cane-made household items were favourite to villagers. Their fruits were likened by teenagers.
The cane plant is stingy and as good as creeper plant but not soft. The fruit of this plant is called cane fruit or in native term, 'betul'.
In the Bengali months of Chaitra and Baishakh, the cane fruits get ripened in cluster like grapes.
The teenagers of villages would pluck their fruits daring paining touch of the sharp cane stings.
 Then they would eat the fruits after malting those  with salt and chilli. The cane fruit had its traditional glory.
In the backdrop of modernity, the cane-made items are losing their  traditional past.
 A few years back, the people of this locality were used to different cane-made articles such as chair, table, mora, chawki, tea-table, dining table, vase, waredrop, polo (fishing trap), chai, pot for putting fish and vegetables, paddy-husking kola, soil-cutting ura, dressing table, mat, shitolpati, meal-sheet and hand fan.
In addition, using cane sticks by village police for night patrolling was familiar to all. Then the beautiful look of cane articles would attract people. Villagers would use these as valuable, sustainable and smart household items.       
But presently, the bushes are diminished.  These trees are not found in the small forests surrounding the villagers' homes.
 In some areas of villages, their existence is rarely found. But the articles made of cane are very demand-driven and popular.
Besides the village haats and bazaars, these articles were  available in towns.
According to field sources, once a cane of 20-22 foot long was selling at Tk 25-30. It is now selling at Tk 200-250.
Furniture trader Md. Shahidul Islam in Betagi municipality said, "Cane-made items are not so available now-a-days," adding, "If found ever, their prices are very high."
Debashish Hawladar of Bibichini Union said, "Only few years back, he could earn Tk 35,000-45,000 selling cane items," adding, "But presently cane tree is not available."
Upazila Agriculture Officer Md. Iqbal Hossain said, "It is needed to enhance the interest of farmers in cultivating cane through training and providing small credit loans."















