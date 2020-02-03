Many guardians not ready for children's creative education







Our country has adopted an excellent National Education Policy (NEP) 2010 which can and should be the guideline for conducting our education at all levels. The policy states, as one of its objectives, that it will encourage both creative and critical thinking among the students. But nine years after the policy was passed in parliament, we are still waiting to see its full or even partial implementation. In the absence of proper guideline, our education system is floundering. We need creative minds that are capable of thinking productively.



Many teachers are not well equipped with the system till now. However, guardians are the back-pushing persons of students' education for outside the institutions. Many guardians are trying to help the students in their houses as an alternative of house-tutor but many of them are familiar with traditional system instead of creative system. As a result, many guardians have no sufficient financial capacity to deploy house-tutor and in that case, they can't help their sons/daughters in spite of their willingness.



The quality education is a priority of the government. To ensure it, trained-up teachers as well as responsible and prepared guardian society are important in ensuring quality education.











Md Zillur Rahaman

Gandaria, Dhaka

