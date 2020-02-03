Plastic pollution: Causes and possible solutions



Tarequl Islam Munna



Accumulation of plastic products has lead increasing amounts of plastic pollution which a most significant issue on Earth. As plastic is composed of major toxic pollutants, it has the potential to cause great harm to the human health, air, water, land pollution, impacts of climate on eco-system.



Earth Day is said to sell 300 million tonnes of plastic every year, of which 90 per cent is discarded as waste. They are harmful to soil, sea and our health. Scientists estimate that there are at least 5.25 trillion plastic particles weighing nearly 270,000 tons floating in the oceans right now.



Globally over 8 million tonnes of plastic is dumped into the world's ocean each year, more than half of them estimated come from the just five Asian countries -- China, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam and Thailand, according to the UN Environment Program report. Up to 60 per cent of the plastic waste leaking into the ocean, according to a report by the environmental campaigner Ocean Conservancy and the McKinsey Center for Business and Environment.



According to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) report, Europe (EU-28, Norway and Switzerland) is the world's second largest plastic producer after China. In 2016, it produced 60 million tonnes of plastic, generating 27 million tonnes of plastic waste. WWF is urging governments to adopt of a legally-binding international agreement to eliminate plastic discharge into the oceans, supported by strong national targets to achieve 100 per cent plastic waste recycled and reusable by 2030 and national bans on single-use plastic items such as bags.



World is currently producing over 300 million tonnes of plastic each year, of which a significant portion - roughly 8 million tonnes - fall into the seas via 10 river basins. 8 of the 10 rivers originate in China. Among them, Bangladesh is directly affected by Brahmapatra pollution, besides domestic waste, there is waste from India, Nepal and China floating down the Ganges, Jamuna and Brahmaputra, according to the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP).



Following 10 rivers alone carry more than 90% of the plastic waste that ends up in the oceans: 1.Niger 35,196 tons; 2. Nile 84,792 tonnes; 3. Indus 164,332 tons; 4. Amur 38,267 tonnes; 5. Meghna, Brahmaputra, Ganges 72,845 tonnes; 6. Mekong 33,431 tonnes; 7. Zhujiang (Pearl River) 52,958 tonnes; 8. Chang Jiang (Yangtze River) 1,469,481 tonnes; 9. Huang He (Yellow River) 124,249 tonnes; 10. Hai He 91,858 tonnes.



Great Britain's Royal Statistical Society announced its statistic of the year. It's 90.5%, the estimated amount of plastic waste ever made that has never been recycled. Estimated at 6,300 million metric tonnes, scientists calculated that around 12 per cent of all plastic waste has been incinerated, while roughly 79 per cent has found its way into landfills or become litter.



"It's very concerning that such a large proportion of plastic waste has never been recycled," Royal Statistical Society President Sir David Spiegel halter said in a statement announcing the winning fact. "This statistic helps to show the scale of the challenge we all face."



Findings of the study conducted by a private research body, waste concern, and reveals that as much as 72 per cent of the plastic waste is not recycled. The study further mentions that this high volume of waste, not properly disposed of or recycled, deprives the country of substantial earnings which could be well over Tk 60 billion annually. The yearly production of the country's plastic factories, from more than 5,000 units, is approximately 4 million tonnes, of which more than 1.0 million tonne turns into waste. But the volume of waste recycled, according to the study, is only around 28 per cent.



Plastic shopping bags were first introduced into Bangladesh early 80s; on an average each family uses four plastic shopping bags in Dhaka residents every day, and annual consumption of plastic products per capita in Dhaka was 5.56kg in 2005, which increased to 17.24kg in on average at the individual level. About 14 million are thrown to the garbage every day, often ending up in rivers and oceans and causing hazards to marine life. Since 1982 plastic is used in Bangladesh as a packaging and every corner of country is using plastic shopping bags for daily use. The demand is rising everyday and new factories are springing up like mushrooms.



The writer is a Correspondent, American International News Service, Columnist and

Conservator, Wildlife and Environment















