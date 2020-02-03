

Mizanur Rahman Shelley



He set up a large private sector industry for assembling and progressive manufacturing of air conditioners, refrigerators and transistor radio in Dhaka during the early sixties at reasonable prices for the middle class. This forward looking industry called Meher Industries Limited was located on a sprawling expanse of land at Karwanbazar. The Bashundhara City now stands on that ground. The Meher Industries also aimed at manufacturing transformers, switchgears, cables and other electrical products.



Mr ME Khan was affectionate to me and requested my father to pursue me to join his industry as an executive. Father was reluctant and I did not very much like the idea of getting into a non-academic career. Nevertheless, when Mr Khan said that it would only be a stop-gap arrangement until my MA results came out and I make my final choice of career. I agreed and joined the enterprise as public relations and liaison officer at a comparatively high salary. The backdrop of my acceptance of work in this field was my part-time job experience as a University correspondent of the then Pakistan Observer, later Bangladesh Observer. The assignment started in 1961 and continued till the end of my days as student in Dhaka University in 1963.



The splendid world of journalism:

As mentioned earlier, the late 1950s and early 1960s constituted a 'time between times'. It spearheaded exciting days of transition for the country as well as us who were in their late teens. We were students of prestigious Dhaka University with its glorious heritage of academic achievements and leadership in national movements. This was where the historic movement for recognition of Bangla as a state language began and reached its successful climax in 1952.



Again it was in this university that the earliest protest against the first martial law regime of 1958 had its inception in 1961. At that time we were students of the second-year honours class. Next year in 1962, we participated spiritedly in the anti-Education Commission report movement. It was in this stormy time that I became the part-time university correspondent of the then Pakistan observer.



Recollection of useful and sparkling features of that experience may not be out of place here. Unlike today during the 1960s there were only a handful of dailies: major ones in Bangla were Azad, Ittefaq and Sangbad while the principal English dailies were the Pakistan Observer and Morning News. Hence, the number of university correspondents, solely of Dhaka University was limited. Thus, I succeeded my senior Mahmud Hassan of English as university correspondent of the Observer.



Mr Hassan on completion of his studies was appointed staff reporter of the observer and I stepped into his shoes. One year my junior AKM Jalaluddin, later a member of the erstwhile Civil Service of Pakistan and ambassador of Bangladesh, worked for the Morning News. My class friend Mahbub Talukder, later a noted writer and high government official, worked for the daily Ittefaq. Mr Rakib Siddiqi worked in daily Azad and later became a full-time journalist.



The terms of my appointment in the Observer were fairly generous for that period of time. The remuneration per month was fixed at Rs 25 as retainer fees. Another Rs 25 as conveyance and 10 paisa per line of my reports published. All told it was a nice package which varied between Rs 150 and 200 a month. This was quite an attractive package when US dollar was roughly equivalent to Rs 2 and monthly salary of a first class government officer of the highest grade was Rs 500.



It may appear very little by today's price index but in the 1960s when the price of rice was barely half a rupee a kilogram and one could travel by rickshaw from Motijheel to Azimpur at half a rupee or could buy a packet of Capstan cigarette nearly at the same price. My earnings as a part-time cub reporter seemed to be fairly high.

Nevertheless, it was not the pay package which was the main attraction of the job. It rather lay in the fact that it gave an exciting window to the wide world at large. One could get an illuminating view of the expansive sky of life even when a captive in the limited confines of student days.



It is not possible to describe in details the varied and wonderful experiences encountered during my days with the Observer. This English daily played a historic role in spiritedly articulating, defending and obtaining the just political, economic and cultural rights of the Bengalis inhabiting the then East Pakistan. By publishing news items and analyses based on hard facts, objective information and reliable data the news paper carried on sustained campaign against the exploitation of East Bengal by the vested interest centred in the then West Pakistan.



In this mission of realising the rightful dues of the Bengalis, the Observer braved the grave threats, warning and repressive measures of the Pakistani establishment. The journalist working in the daily were dedicated to the cause of self-assertion of the Bengalis. They were all noted and committed media persons. The editor was the virtual doyen of the journalists of that period Abdus Salam. Reputed journalist ABM Musa was the news editor. The chief reporter was Shahidul Haque, a committed professional who later became the editor of Bangladesh Times and press minister of Bangladesh in India.

Among senior reporters were Enayetullah Khan, later the founder chief editor and editor of weekly Holiday and daily New Age respectively, reputed journalist Ataus Samad, later with the BBC and editor of Amardesh, and Abdur Rahim, later principal information officer of Bangladesh. Among the assistant editors and senior sub-editors were such noted personalities as KG Mustafa, later Bangladesh ambassador in Iraq, Wahidul Haque, later founder of Chhayanaut, and Zahidul Haque.



Under their enlightening guidance and lively company, I learnt at the crossroads of my adolescence and youth many valuable lessons of life and journalism. At the same time, I could gather deeper knowledge about the identity and nature of the movements for the realisation of the inalienable rights of downtrodden Bengalis in Pakistan.

As university correspondents, our duties and responsibilities were fairly well defined. We had to collect and report news, about events and happenings of Dhaka University, BUET, Dhaka Medical College, other colleges and educational institutions. All academic and co-curricular activities including literary, cultural and sports activities came within our orbits. We used to cover major events in the educational institutions during our off periods. Sometimes, when the happenings were of greater significance we used to absent ourselves from class and attend the function or events.



Working as part-time journalist did not pose any problem during long summer vacation or disruption on account of political movements. Though we were not required as full time journalist to attend office every day, we could not resist the temptation of attending office in the evenings. The attraction of the dynamic working atmosphere of the office was tempting. We enjoyed the tasty snacks and numerous cups of tea while gossiping with jovial colleagues. When one or more reporters failed to turn up in time, we used to perform 'office duty' on instruction of the chief reporter. The main responsibilities were making telephone calls to the city police stations and various hospitals to collect news about crimes and accidents and prepare news stories on their basis.



Then there were also press releases from different institutions and organisations. Sometimes, funny incidents occurred. Staff reporter Abdur Rahim, Rahim bhai to us, often suffered from headache. He took the then popular pain killer Saridon to get some relief. One evening when he had such an attack, he was gathering news from police stations. He held the phone receiver with one hand and wrote the report with other. As soon as the call was ended, he looked amazed at his own writing on the note pad. The police officer told him that three thieves were caught red-handed at Armanitola. Poor Rahim bhai distressed with headache wrote, 'thieves were caught three handed'! Having seen this he immediately handed over the note to me and asked me to write the report correctly and left the office in haste.



Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelley, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and former technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, died on August 12 last. He contributed his writeups to the Daily Observer which are being published regularly as "The Symphony of Our Times".

































The drive to reorganise and strengthen Chhatra Shakti was taken by us in the fag end of our career as students of Dhaka University. Three district conferences were held in Chittagong, Rangpur and Moulvibazar in Sylhet during the last quarter of 1963, just after our Master of Arts examinations. In early December 1963, even before the results of the MA examinations were published. I was virtually pressed into a full-time job. My uncle, Mr ME Khan, the husband of my maternal aunt, was a business magnet and industrialist, who migrated from India to Pakistan in 1947. He hailed from Madras (Chennai) and got married to my aunt, Shejo Khala, Zinat Ara Bulbul in early 1950s.He set up a large private sector industry for assembling and progressive manufacturing of air conditioners, refrigerators and transistor radio in Dhaka during the early sixties at reasonable prices for the middle class. This forward looking industry called Meher Industries Limited was located on a sprawling expanse of land at Karwanbazar. The Bashundhara City now stands on that ground. The Meher Industries also aimed at manufacturing transformers, switchgears, cables and other electrical products.Mr ME Khan was affectionate to me and requested my father to pursue me to join his industry as an executive. Father was reluctant and I did not very much like the idea of getting into a non-academic career. Nevertheless, when Mr Khan said that it would only be a stop-gap arrangement until my MA results came out and I make my final choice of career. I agreed and joined the enterprise as public relations and liaison officer at a comparatively high salary. The backdrop of my acceptance of work in this field was my part-time job experience as a University correspondent of the then Pakistan Observer, later Bangladesh Observer. The assignment started in 1961 and continued till the end of my days as student in Dhaka University in 1963.The splendid world of journalism:As mentioned earlier, the late 1950s and early 1960s constituted a 'time between times'. It spearheaded exciting days of transition for the country as well as us who were in their late teens. We were students of prestigious Dhaka University with its glorious heritage of academic achievements and leadership in national movements. This was where the historic movement for recognition of Bangla as a state language began and reached its successful climax in 1952.Again it was in this university that the earliest protest against the first martial law regime of 1958 had its inception in 1961. At that time we were students of the second-year honours class. Next year in 1962, we participated spiritedly in the anti-Education Commission report movement. It was in this stormy time that I became the part-time university correspondent of the then Pakistan observer.Recollection of useful and sparkling features of that experience may not be out of place here. Unlike today during the 1960s there were only a handful of dailies: major ones in Bangla were Azad, Ittefaq and Sangbad while the principal English dailies were the Pakistan Observer and Morning News. Hence, the number of university correspondents, solely of Dhaka University was limited. Thus, I succeeded my senior Mahmud Hassan of English as university correspondent of the Observer.Mr Hassan on completion of his studies was appointed staff reporter of the observer and I stepped into his shoes. One year my junior AKM Jalaluddin, later a member of the erstwhile Civil Service of Pakistan and ambassador of Bangladesh, worked for the Morning News. My class friend Mahbub Talukder, later a noted writer and high government official, worked for the daily Ittefaq. Mr Rakib Siddiqi worked in daily Azad and later became a full-time journalist.The terms of my appointment in the Observer were fairly generous for that period of time. The remuneration per month was fixed at Rs 25 as retainer fees. Another Rs 25 as conveyance and 10 paisa per line of my reports published. All told it was a nice package which varied between Rs 150 and 200 a month. This was quite an attractive package when US dollar was roughly equivalent to Rs 2 and monthly salary of a first class government officer of the highest grade was Rs 500.It may appear very little by today's price index but in the 1960s when the price of rice was barely half a rupee a kilogram and one could travel by rickshaw from Motijheel to Azimpur at half a rupee or could buy a packet of Capstan cigarette nearly at the same price. My earnings as a part-time cub reporter seemed to be fairly high.Nevertheless, it was not the pay package which was the main attraction of the job. It rather lay in the fact that it gave an exciting window to the wide world at large. One could get an illuminating view of the expansive sky of life even when a captive in the limited confines of student days.It is not possible to describe in details the varied and wonderful experiences encountered during my days with the Observer. This English daily played a historic role in spiritedly articulating, defending and obtaining the just political, economic and cultural rights of the Bengalis inhabiting the then East Pakistan. By publishing news items and analyses based on hard facts, objective information and reliable data the news paper carried on sustained campaign against the exploitation of East Bengal by the vested interest centred in the then West Pakistan.In this mission of realising the rightful dues of the Bengalis, the Observer braved the grave threats, warning and repressive measures of the Pakistani establishment. The journalist working in the daily were dedicated to the cause of self-assertion of the Bengalis. They were all noted and committed media persons. The editor was the virtual doyen of the journalists of that period Abdus Salam. Reputed journalist ABM Musa was the news editor. The chief reporter was Shahidul Haque, a committed professional who later became the editor of Bangladesh Times and press minister of Bangladesh in India.Among senior reporters were Enayetullah Khan, later the founder chief editor and editor of weekly Holiday and daily New Age respectively, reputed journalist Ataus Samad, later with the BBC and editor of Amardesh, and Abdur Rahim, later principal information officer of Bangladesh. Among the assistant editors and senior sub-editors were such noted personalities as KG Mustafa, later Bangladesh ambassador in Iraq, Wahidul Haque, later founder of Chhayanaut, and Zahidul Haque.Under their enlightening guidance and lively company, I learnt at the crossroads of my adolescence and youth many valuable lessons of life and journalism. At the same time, I could gather deeper knowledge about the identity and nature of the movements for the realisation of the inalienable rights of downtrodden Bengalis in Pakistan.As university correspondents, our duties and responsibilities were fairly well defined. We had to collect and report news, about events and happenings of Dhaka University, BUET, Dhaka Medical College, other colleges and educational institutions. All academic and co-curricular activities including literary, cultural and sports activities came within our orbits. We used to cover major events in the educational institutions during our off periods. Sometimes, when the happenings were of greater significance we used to absent ourselves from class and attend the function or events.Working as part-time journalist did not pose any problem during long summer vacation or disruption on account of political movements. Though we were not required as full time journalist to attend office every day, we could not resist the temptation of attending office in the evenings. The attraction of the dynamic working atmosphere of the office was tempting. We enjoyed the tasty snacks and numerous cups of tea while gossiping with jovial colleagues. When one or more reporters failed to turn up in time, we used to perform 'office duty' on instruction of the chief reporter. The main responsibilities were making telephone calls to the city police stations and various hospitals to collect news about crimes and accidents and prepare news stories on their basis.Then there were also press releases from different institutions and organisations. Sometimes, funny incidents occurred. Staff reporter Abdur Rahim, Rahim bhai to us, often suffered from headache. He took the then popular pain killer Saridon to get some relief. One evening when he had such an attack, he was gathering news from police stations. He held the phone receiver with one hand and wrote the report with other. As soon as the call was ended, he looked amazed at his own writing on the note pad. The police officer told him that three thieves were caught red-handed at Armanitola. Poor Rahim bhai distressed with headache wrote, 'thieves were caught three handed'! Having seen this he immediately handed over the note to me and asked me to write the report correctly and left the office in haste.Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelley, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and former technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, died on August 12 last. He contributed his writeups to the Daily Observer which are being published regularly as "The Symphony of Our Times".