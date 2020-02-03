Are we fully prepared to tackle Coronavirus?



M A RAZZAQ



Coronavirus is responsible for significant percentage of all common colds among human adults and children. The virus causes cold with major symptoms of fever, running nose, sore throat followed by cough or without cough in human, primarily in early spring or winter season. Coronavirus can also cause severe respiratory tract infections like pneumonia and bronchitis both viral and bacterial.



Based on medical information and research, there are seven strains of Human Coronaviruses, so far identified:

(1) Human Coronavirus 229E (HCoV -229E), (2) Human Coronavirus OC43 (HCoV-OC43), (3) Human Coronavirus NL63 (HCoV-NL63), (4) Human Coronavirus HKU1, (5) SARS-severe acute respiratory syndrome, Coronavirus, (6) Middle east respiratory syndrome Coronavirus (MERS-CoV ), (7) Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV).



It is worth mentionable that Coronavirus serial 1, 2,3, and 4 are constantly and continually circulating in human population and are responsible to cause respiratory tract infections in adults and children across the world. The remaining three-SARS, MERS and Novel Coronavirus is comparatively dangerous and fatal to human being.

SARS Coronavirus outbroke in between November, 2002 and July 2003 and turned to a global threat. According to WHO, SARS Coronavirus affected 17 countries, infecting more than 8,000 persons, claiming 774 deaths with majority of cases In China.



Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) or popularly known as camel flue, is a viral respiratory tract infection caused by MERS Coronavirus was first identified in a patient from Saudi Arabia, in April 2012. Sign and symptoms of the disease range from mild to severe infections including fever, cough, diarrhoea, vomiting, apnea-shortness of breath etc. As per available information, 1342 cases were registered of which 513 died in 27 countries across the globe. This virus has also super spreading capacity where a single traveller from Middle East to South Korea claimed 186 cases and 38 deaths.



Now, the recent viral infection which has turned pandemic is 2019 novel coronavirus (2019 -nCoV). It is a contagious virus, deadlier than ever in recent history, responsible to cause respiratory tract infections with potential ability of human-to-human transmission. The origin of this virus is Wuhan-the capital of Hubei Province, China in which is discovered in December 2019. Research and related studies concluded the virus to have a zoonotic origin, where zoonosis is an infectious disease caused by bacteria, viruses and parasites that spread between animals and humans.



This novel Coronavirus, medically termed as 2019-nCoV is completely a new strain which was not detected in human earlier. It is responsible for wide variety of diseases--mainly respiratory tract infections. Sign and symptoms include fever, fatigue, sore throat, dry cough, sneezing, sinus and breathing problems. The outbreak of this deadly virus originated from a seafood and wildlife market in Wuhan, China, initially infecting few persons employed at the market. Two recent research papers concluded its finding, blaming bats and snakes as possible objects to bear the virus.



"WET " markets in China are popular and familiar to customers for many reasons. These markets focused their trading in wildlife including snakes, marmots and poultry besides selling of fresh and warm meat, slaughtered in presence of customers or few hours earlier. Coronavirus is very common in mammals and birds. This virus live and rest in pigs, domestic and wild birds, bats, dogs, cats and camels etc.beside the ability to jump from animals into humans. The virus initially affects the human respiratory tract and spread through discharge and droplets produced by coughing and sneezing. It can also spread by contaminated and infectious hands while one touches his or her mouth, nose, nasal cavity and eyes.



Corona virus is not only limited to Wuhan and other cities of China. Now it has spread across the world in an overwhelming manner. Even in Bangladesh this virus has spread. Today, most of the countries are affected by this deadly virus namely-Thailand, Malaysia, Nepal, South Korea, Japan, Philippines, United States, France, Australia, Germany and many more. So far around 14,380 people are infected by the virus in China killing 304 patients till now. Until now, there is no vaccine available for this virus. However, research is under way by different groups to introduce vaccine not earlier than a year.



Bangladesh and China shares a warm, friendly and excellent relation, both diplomatic and trading. Lots of people from different profession including businessmen are travelling in either country frequently. Even, we have a good number of students who are staying in China to acquire general, engineering and medical degrees. In such an event and issue, we should not neglect the spread and speed of this dreadful virus in our country, at any cost. We must take all necessary precautions, well in advance to meet the challenge in a most professional way, improving our general and medical skills in association with local and international health authorities.



As primary initiative, we must start compulsory scanning and screening of all arriving travellers by air, land and maritime ports. On the other hand, as novel Coronavirus-2019 is of zoonotic origin so we cannot neglect the contamination and spread of the disease via rats, bats, cattle and other animals. To meet the challenge, not only doctors, health care personnel but veterinary physicians should come forward in association with local and global experts. Routine and regular counselling should be conducted over radio and television channels.



In Bangladesh, this virus still in primary stage but poses high risk. The government should take initiatives to stop its spread.

On the top, it is highly appreciating that China government has declared a temporary ban on wildlife trade as a precautionary measure to reduce and stop the outbreak of recent Coronavirus. We hope--analyzing the overall recent situation, person-to-person contamination from animal source, keeping in mind the casualties of SARS Coronavirus--the Chinese authorities and government would come forward to declare a permanent ban on wildlife trading, which eventually turned to a global panic and threat. Such a bold initiative would not only save human beings across the globe but will also play an important role in ecological and environmental balance, the prime call and grievances of our nature.



The writer is freelance contributor

































