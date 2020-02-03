

Revive the country’s silk sector



As an agro-based industry sericulture holds out a great deal of prospects in Bangladesh. Since colonial times, Rajshahi zone was exclusively selected for silk production as the then British rulers had planted huge number of mulberry trees. Also the weather and soil of that region was suitable for planting the tree. With booming of the Bangladesh economy - demand for Rajshahi silk has increased manifolds. Sericulture has a huge prospect if we could nurture it properly. Unfortunately the number of silk farmers has plummeted to around 2,000 from 10,000 only a few years ago. The government has plans to bring in Chinese experts and train local farmers.











Many studies in the past have shown high expectation from silk sector in terms of generation of employment and income. Further, the industry has a strong equity orientation as large number of landless labourers, marginal and small farmers depend on this industry for their livelihood. In the non-firm sector a large number of urban poor are also engaged in silk reeling activities. More importantly the money is being transferred indirectly from rich to the poor in the sense that a majority of the silk products are used by richer section of the society as silk products are costly where as the cocoon growers and raw silk makers are from the poorer segment of the society. Thus, sericulture industry has its own significance in country like Bangladesh where income inequality is high.



The industry's product is well qualified, price is reasonable and distribution is sufficient. The silk mills have sufficient human resources in administration, procurement, production and distribution sector who are engaged to perform their assigning activities. It has adequate skill and efficient workers. It is essential to make effective plan and execute the plan to revive the lost glory of our silk industry coupled with strengthening our local economy. The government has initiated an ambitious Tk 1,000 crore plan to revitalise the silk industry and create hundreds of thousands of new jobs. Bangladesh's silk industry is one of the oldest in the world, with farmers in the north-western border district of Rajshahi producing some of the most sought-after silk yarns. They specialise in high-quality mulberry silk -- widely known as Bengal or Rajshahi silk -- produced by the larvae of moths fed on fresh mulberry leaves and used for luxurious items of clothing.