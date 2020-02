Basic Training Course for newly appointed Assistant Engineer

Rahmatullah Md Dastagir, ndc, Chairman of the Board of Directors of West Zone Power Distribution Company (WZPDC) Limited speaking at a Basic Training Course for newly appointed Assistant Engineer at WZPDC while WZPDC Managing Director Md Shafiq Uddin, Board of Directors member Dr Md Rafiqul Islam, Executive Director (Finance) Ratan Kumar Debnath and Executive Director (Engineering) Md Abu Hasan were present as specials guests. photo: observer