Food self-sufficiency but no safe food: Food Minister

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Sunday said that despite self-sufficiency in food production, the country has still not been successful in ensuring safe food for the country's people. Rather, food grains are becoming insecure from production to preservation stages."Food is one of the people's five basic rights. But, we have yet to ensure safe food for all. Some unscrupulous people are involved in adulterating food. So, the government is determined to ensure safe food. Peoples assistance is needed in this regard," Sadhan Majumder said while addressing a programme marking the 'National Safe Food Day, 2020' in the city.State Minister for Fisheries Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, Food Secretary Mosammat Nazmanara Khanum, Bangladesh Food Safety Authority Chairman Mahbub Kabir and Director General of the Directorate General of Food Sarwar Mahmud also spoke on the occasion among others.Peoples assistance is needed in this regard," Sadhan Majumder said while addressing a programme marking the 'National Safe Food Day, 2020' in the city.The nation observed 'National Safe Food Day 2020' this year with a title of 'everyone join hands, want to ensure safe food'.The Minister said that the country has become self-sufficient in food production under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Let us all take a promise to ensure an unsafe food free Bangladesh in the Mujib Barsha.