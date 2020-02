Names of DSCC, DNCC Councillors elected

In Dhaka South City Corporation, a total of 75 general ward councilors, 25 reserved women councillors and in Dhaka North City Corporation, 54 general ward councilors, 18 reserved women ward councillors were elected on Saturday (February 1) this year.

The returning officer for DSCC and DNCC polls under the Election Commission declared their names after counting the votes in the polls.

The wards councilors, who have won in the general wards in the DSCC polls, are- Mahbub Alam (Cart) in ward no 1, Anisur Rahman (Kite) in ward no 2, Maksud Hossain (Saw) ward no 3, Jahangir Hossain (Cart) in ward no 4, Chitta Ranjan Das (Cart) in ward no5, Sirajul Islam Vatti (Radio) in ward no 6, Shamsul Huda Kajol (Cart) in ward no 7, Sultan Mia (Top) in ward no8, Mozammel Haque (Kite) in ward no 9, Maruf Ahmed Mansur (Cart) in ward no 10, Mirza Aslam Asif (Kite) in ward no 11, Mamunur Rashid Shuvro (Top) in ward no 12, Enamul Haque Abul (Kite) in ward no 13, Eliyasur Rahman (Radio) in ward no 14, Rafiqul Islam Babla in ward no 15, Nazrul Islam (Kite) in ward no 16, Mahbubur Rahman (Kite) in ward no 17, ASM Ferdaous Alam (Kite) in ward no 18, Abul Basher (Tiffin Carrier) in ward no 19, Farid Uddin Ahmed Ratan (Cart) in ward no 20, Asaduzzaman (Top) in ward no 21, Zinnat Ali (Cart) in ward no 22, Makbul Hossain (Radio) in ward no 23, Mokaddes Hossain Zahid (Cart) in ward no 24, Anowar Ikbal (without competition) in ward no 25, Hasibur Rahman Manik (Radio) in ward no 26, Omar Uddin Afzal (Sweet Pampkin) in ward no 27, Kamal Uddin Kabul (Sweet Pampkin) in ward no 28, Jahangir Alam (Cart) in ward no 29, Irfan Selim (Tiffin Carrier) in ward no 30, Jubayer Adel (Tiffin Carrier) in ward no 31, Abdul Manna (Top) in ward no 32, Awal Hossain (Sweet Pampkin) in ward no 33, Md Mamun (Basket) in ward no 34, Abu Sayed in ward no 35, Ranjan Biswash in ward no 36, Abdur Rahman in ward no 37, Ahmed Imtiaz Mannafi in ward no 38, Rokan Uddin (Badminton) in ward no 39, Abul Kalam Azad (Kite) in ward no 40, Sarwar Hasan Alo (Basket) in ward no 41, Md Selim (Tiffin Carrier) in ward no 42, Arif Hossain (without competition) in ward no 43, Nizam Uddin (Radio) in ward no 44, Shamsuz Zoha (Cart) in ward no 45, Shahid Ullah (Air conditioner) in ward no 46, Shahana Akter (Radio) in ward no 47, Abul Kalam (Basket) in ward no 48, Badal Sardar (Kite) in ward no 49, Masum Molla (Cart) in ward no 50, Habibur Rahman Habu (Cart) in ward no 51, Ruhul Amin (Badminton) in ward no 52, Meer Hossain Meeru (Cart) in ward no 53, Masud (Top) in ward no 54, Nure Alam (Cart) in ward no 55, Mohammad Hossain (Kite) in ward no 56, Saidul Islam (Kite) in ward no 57, Shafiqul Islam (Tractor) in ward no 58, Akash Kumar Vowmik (Tractor) in ward no 59, Anowar Hossain Majumdar (Spoon) in ward no 60, Zummum Mia (Basket) in ward no 61, Mustak Ahmed in ward no 62, Shafiqul Islam Dilu (Tractor) in ward no 63, Masud Rahman Molla (Top) in ward no 64, Shams Uddin Bhuiya (Badminton) in ward no 65, Abdul Matin Saud (Top) in ward no 66, Md Ibrahim (Top) in ward no 67, Mahmudul Hasan (Top) in ward no 68, Salauddin Ahmed (Kite) in ward no 69, Atiqur Rahman (Kite) in ward no 70, Khairuzzaman (Radio) in ward no 71, Shafiqul Islam Shamim (Badmintion) in ward no 72, Shafiqul Islam (Saw) in ward no 73, Azizul Haque (Tractor) in ward no 74 and Akbar Hossain (Kite) in ward no 75.

The women councilors, who were elected in the reserved women wards of DSCC, are Farzana Yasmin in ward no 1, Maksuda Shamner (Pineapple) in ward no 2, Minu Rahman (Glass) in ward no 3, Farhana Islam (Glass) in ward no 4, Syeda Roksana Islam Chameli (Pineapple) in ward no 5, Nargis Mahtab (without competition) in ward no 6, Suraiya Begum (Pineapple) in ward no 7, Nilufar Rahman (Without competition) in ward no 8, Sabina Parvin (Pineapple) in ward no 9, Shamsun Nahar in ward no 10, Nasrin Rashid Putul (Book) in ward no 11, Suraiya Begum (Pineapple) in ward no 12, Shahinur Begum (Pineapple) in ward no 13, Lavly Chowdhury (Steel Almirah) in ward no 14, Nazma Begum (Glass) in ward no 15, Nasima Ahmed (Book) in ward no 16, Sathi Akter (Glass) in ward no 17, Khaleda Alam (Book) in ward no 18, Mrs. Shefali (Pineapple) in ward no 19, Nasrin Begum (Sunglass) in ward no 20, Selina Khan in ward no 21, Mahfuza Akter (Book) in ward no 22, Nilufa Yasmin (Mobile Phone) in ward no 23 and Farhana Yasmin Koyasha (Sunglass) in ward no 24.

The name of another women councillor could not be known.



DNCC:

In the Dhaka North City Corporation polls, a total of 54 general ward councillors and 18 reserved women ward councillors were elected.

The general wards councilors, who have won in the general wards in the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) polls, are- Afsar Uddin Khan in ward no 1, Md Sazzad Hossain in ward no 2, Kazi Jahirul Islam in ward no 3, Jamal Mostafa in ward no 4, Abdur Rauf Nannu in ward no 5, Taijul Islam Chowdhury in ward no 6, Md Tofazzel Hossain in ward no 7, Md Abul Kashem in ward no 8, Kazi Mujib Sarowar Masum in ward no 9, Abu Taher in ward no 10, Dewan Abdul Mannan in ward no 11, Murad Hossain in ward no 12, Ismail Molla in ward no 13, Humayun Rashid Jani in ward no14, Salek Molla in ward no 15, Matiur Rahman in ward no 16, Ishak Miah in ward no 17, Jakir Hossain Babul in ward no 18, Mofizur Rahman in ward no 19, Md Nasir in ward no 20, Masum Gani Taposh in ward no 21, Liyakot Ali in ward no 22, Md Shakhawat Hossain in ward no 23, Md Shafiulla in ward no 24, Abdullah Al Manzur in ward no25, Shamim Hasan in ward no 26, Faridur Rahman Khan Iran in ward no 27, Md Forkan Hossain in ward no 28, Salimullah Salu in ward no 29, Muktan Sardar in ward no 30, Shafiqul Islam in ward no 31, Syed Hasan Nur in ward no 32, Asif Ahmed in ward no 33, Sheikh Muhammad Hossain in ward no 34, Moktar Sardar in ward no 35, Taimur Reza in ward no 36, Md Jahangir Alam in ward no 37, Sheikh Selim in ward 38, Shafiqul Islam in ward no 39, Nazrul Islam Dhali in ward no 40, Abdul Matin in ward no 41, Ayub Ansari Mintu in ward no 42, Shafiqul Islam Bhuiyan in ward no 43, Md Shafiqul Shafiq in ward no 44, Joynal Abedin in ward no 45, Md Jahedul Islam Molla in ward no 46, Motaleb Mia in ward no 47, Md Ali Akbar in ward no 48, Anisur Rahman Naim in ward no 49, DM Shamim in ward no 50, Sharifur Rahman in ward no 51, Farid Ahmed in ward no 52, Nasir Uddin in ward no 53 and Jahangir Hossain in ward no 54.

Among 18 reserved women councillors, Hasina Bari Choudhury was elected in resrved women ward no 1, Salma Kalam in ward no 2, Meherunnesa Haque in ward no 3, Shikha Chakrabarty in ward no 4, Razia Sultana Ety in ward no 5, Samsun Nahar in ward no 6, Amena Begum Ranu in ward no 7, Mitu Akter in ward no 8, Nazmun Nahar Helen in ward no 9, Hamida Akter in ward no 10, Shahin Akter Sathi in ward no 11, Roksana Anwar in ward no 12, Mahmuda Begum in ward no 13, Kamrun Nahar in ward no 14, Selina Akter in ward no 15, Elora Parvin in ward no 16, Zakia Sultana in ward no 17 and Komola Rani Mukta in ward number 18.





















