Monday, 3 February, 2020, 1:43 PM
Hasan finds 3 reasons behind low voter turnout

Published : Monday, 3 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud on Sunday said longer public holidays, BNP's publicity against electronic voting machines (EVMs) and their participation in city polls 'as a movement' are the main reasons behind the poor voter turnout in the elections to two Dhaka city corporations.
"People left Dhaka for villages after having a three-day holiday, BNP's publicity against EVMs and their motivation behind joining city polls are the three reasons for which voter turnout was low," he said while talking to reporters at the Secretariat.
Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda on Saturday said the voter turnout in the elections to the two Dhaka city corporations was below 30 percent.
The Information Minister said, "The city polls were more successful and peaceful than any elections in the past." Some newspapers published reports over peeping into the secret voting room as a big issue, said the minister adding, "It's a matter of regret."
This is not a big issue compared to the past, he added.
Asked about BNP's hartal, the minister said, "There's no sign of hartal... people have rejected BNP and their hartal." Asked about attack on journalists on the election day, he said he heard that supporters of a BNP councillor candidate beat up journalists and police are looking into it.
Journalists should not be obstructed while performing their duties, he added.
Awami League mayoral candidates Atiqul Islam and Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh were unofficially declared elected in the elections to Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) respectively on Saturday.    -UNB


