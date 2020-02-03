Various projects taken to ensure women and children’s safety: Ministry





Under this vision government has taken few measures so that the rights of the women and children could be ensured and disadvantaged women could be brought in the mainstream of the development by empowering them financially solvent, the ministry said on Sunday.

Under this mission, Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, at first chose the issue to ensure social safety and giving stipends targeting about 71 lakh (VGD women beneficiaries) destitute, helpless, a ministry statement said.

Under the programme, poor divorced women to receive 30kg rice each every month throughout the next one year.

Of them, about 27.76 lakh pregnant poor mothers received Tk 500 each as a maternity allowance every two years.

The amount of maternity allowance has now been increased from Tk 500 to Tk 800 and at least eight lakh poor pregnant mothers will be covered under this scheme from the fiscal year 2019-2020 and the duration will be at last three years.

Besides 11.09 lakh mothers lactating mother received maternity allowance, about 22.00 lakh mothers received ten- day long training on health and nutrition and 63.50 lakh women (VGD beneficiaries) also received training on nutrition, social awareness and income generation.

Government also provided different trainings to the women across the country for ensuring women's development, economic empowerment and making women entrepreneurs.



















