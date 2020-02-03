Girl, 7, raped and murdered in Chuadanga





The deceased was identified as Sumaya Khatun, daughter of Nasir Uddin of the village. She was a student of Parkrishna Government Primary School. Nasir said Sumaya went missing on Saturday around 1:00pm. They informed police at night after daylong futile searches for the girl.

Sukumar Biswas, officer-in-charge of Damurhuda Model Police Station, said police conducted their search at night around 9:00pm. Locals found the girl's body at a bean field and informed police around 10pm.

On information, police recovered the body from the field around 11:30pm.

"It is primarily assumed that Sumaya was strangled to death after rape," said ASP Abu Russel of Damurhuda Police Circle.

Meanwhile, police have arrested a suspect in this connection, the official said. -UNB





































