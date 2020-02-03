Video
Girl, 7, raped and murdered in Chuadanga

Published : Monday, 3 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

CHUADANGA, Feb 02: A first grader was raped and strangled to death at Parkrishna village in Damurhuda upazila on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Sumaya Khatun, daughter of Nasir Uddin of the village. She was a student of Parkrishna Government Primary School. Nasir said Sumaya went missing on Saturday around 1:00pm. They informed police at night after daylong futile searches for the girl.
Sukumar Biswas, officer-in-charge of Damurhuda Model Police Station, said police conducted their search at night around 9:00pm. Locals found the girl's body at a bean field and informed police around 10pm.
On information, police recovered the body from the field around 11:30pm.
"It is primarily assumed that Sumaya was strangled to death after rape," said ASP Abu Russel of Damurhuda Police Circle.
Meanwhile, police have arrested a suspect in this connection, the official said.    -UNB


