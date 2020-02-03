Temperature to rise from tomorrow: Met Office





"Bangladesh's northern region will continue to experience cold for a few more days," said Ruhul Kuddus, a meteorologist at Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

The day's lowest temperature was recorded at 7.2?C at Tetulia in Panchagarh, while the highest was recorded at 27?C at Sitakunda in Chattogram.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has forecast cloudy weather and rain for southern part of the country from Feb 5 and Feb 7-8, Kuddus said.

Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country till 6:00pm today.

Light to moderate fog may occur at places over the country during late-night to morning, said Met Office.

Mild cold wave is sweeping over Rangpur & Rajshahi divisions and the regions of Jashore, Chuadanga & Tangail and it may continue and spread.

Night and day temperature may fall slightly over the country. -UNB

















The temperature will start rising from Tuesday night, the Met Office said Sunday."Bangladesh's northern region will continue to experience cold for a few more days," said Ruhul Kuddus, a meteorologist at Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).The day's lowest temperature was recorded at 7.2?C at Tetulia in Panchagarh, while the highest was recorded at 27?C at Sitakunda in Chattogram.Meanwhile, the Met Office has forecast cloudy weather and rain for southern part of the country from Feb 5 and Feb 7-8, Kuddus said.Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country till 6:00pm today.Light to moderate fog may occur at places over the country during late-night to morning, said Met Office.Mild cold wave is sweeping over Rangpur & Rajshahi divisions and the regions of Jashore, Chuadanga & Tangail and it may continue and spread.Night and day temperature may fall slightly over the country. -UNB