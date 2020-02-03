‘Those returned from Wuhan doing well’





"Seven of the returnees, now at Kurmitola General Hospital and another at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), are fine and those kept at the quarantine unit at Ashkona Hajj Camp are also fine. No-one is found affected by Coronavirus," he said while talking to reporters at the secretariat.

The Bangladeshi citizens, kept at the quarantine unit at Ashkona Hajj Camp, have no scope to meet their relatives, said the minister.

Besides, the minister made a request to the Chinese citizens working in Bangladesh to refrain from travelling to China without any emergency at this moment.

A total of 312 Bangladeshi citizens were brought back from China's Wuhan, the epicentre of the new coronavirus outbreak, on Saturday morning.

Seven of them were sent to Kurmitola General Hospital and another to the CMH. The remaining 304 have been kept at the quarantine unit at Ashkona Hajj Camp.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has suspended the visa-on-arrival for Chinese nationals for one month as part of the government's temporary policy following the outbreak of coronavirus, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said Sunday.

At the same time, he said, the government has advised Chinese nationals living in Bangladesh to avoid visiting China during the same period.

Global coronavirus cases rose to nearly 14,380, surpassing that of the 2003 Sars epidemic, according to Chinese and World Health Organization data.

The majority of the cases have been reported from China but about 100 cases have been confirmed in 23 other countries. Bangladesh is yet to report any case.

Deaths caused by the new virus rose to at least 304 globally. -UNB





















All the Bangladeshi citizens, brought back from China's Wuhan on Saturday, are doing well, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Sunday."Seven of the returnees, now at Kurmitola General Hospital and another at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), are fine and those kept at the quarantine unit at Ashkona Hajj Camp are also fine. No-one is found affected by Coronavirus," he said while talking to reporters at the secretariat.The Bangladeshi citizens, kept at the quarantine unit at Ashkona Hajj Camp, have no scope to meet their relatives, said the minister.Besides, the minister made a request to the Chinese citizens working in Bangladesh to refrain from travelling to China without any emergency at this moment.A total of 312 Bangladeshi citizens were brought back from China's Wuhan, the epicentre of the new coronavirus outbreak, on Saturday morning.Seven of them were sent to Kurmitola General Hospital and another to the CMH. The remaining 304 have been kept at the quarantine unit at Ashkona Hajj Camp.Meanwhile, Bangladesh has suspended the visa-on-arrival for Chinese nationals for one month as part of the government's temporary policy following the outbreak of coronavirus, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said Sunday.At the same time, he said, the government has advised Chinese nationals living in Bangladesh to avoid visiting China during the same period.Global coronavirus cases rose to nearly 14,380, surpassing that of the 2003 Sars epidemic, according to Chinese and World Health Organization data.The majority of the cases have been reported from China but about 100 cases have been confirmed in 23 other countries. Bangladesh is yet to report any case.Deaths caused by the new virus rose to at least 304 globally. -UNB