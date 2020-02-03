23rd span of Padma Bridge installed





MUNSHIGANJ, Feb 02: The 23rd span of the much-awaited Padma Multipurpose Bridge was installed on Sunday at the Zazira point in Shariatpur district, making 3,450 meter out of total 6.15km of the main structure of the bridge visible."The 150-meter long span '6-A' was installed on the pillar no. 31 and 32 at the Zazira point around 2:50pm", said Engineer Humayun Kabir of the bridge project.Earlier, the work to take the span near the pillars by 'Tian-E' crane at Zazira point from Munshiganj's Kumarbhog Construction Yard started at around 9:00am, he said.With the installation of this span, total 23 spans out of 41 were installed in phases. The rest will be installed by July next, Humayun Kabir added.Installation of the 23rd span was delayed by one day due to bad weather. -UNB