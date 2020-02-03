Video
Monday, 3 February, 2020
Passing out parade held at Bangladesh Police Academy

Published : Monday, 3 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM

RAJSHAHI, Feb 02: The passing out parade of the 37th cadet Sub-Inspectors-2019 batch was held at Bangladesh Police Academy (BPA) parade ground at Sarda here on Sunday.
Inspector General of Bangladesh Police (IGP) Dr Mohammad Jabed Patwary attended the ceremony as the chief guest.
Speaking on the occasion, the IGP called upon the newly recruited police sub- inspectors to serve the people and said they must be pro-people.
He also urged them to dedicate themselves to stamp out criminals including militants and terrorists for ensuring peace and security of the people.
Giving various service-oriented directives, IGP Jabed Patwary said newly recruited police officials will have to come forward with all their efforts to maintain law and order in the country at any cost fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the general people.
Police must come forward first to ensure rule of law, he added. Dr Patwary also urged them to discharge their duties with utmost sincerity and honesty.
Earlier, the chief guest accompanied by BPA Principal Dr Nazibur Rahman reviewed the smartly turned out parade and took salute at the impressive march past.
The IGP accompanied by Dr Nazibur Rahman, BPA Vice-principal Abdullahel Baqui, Additional Inspector General of Police Biswash Afzal Hossain and Deputy Inspector General of Police Abdullah Al Mahmud also distributed awards among five new entry police sub-inspectors for their outstanding performances during the foundation training course.
Of them, Cadet Proshenjit Halder has been adjudged as the all-rounder while Cadet Mijanur Rahman as the best academic in the training. The other award-winning cadets are: Abu Zahid Tuhin (PT), Shahin Akter Tumpa (Parade) and Golzar Hossain (Musketry).
Some 1759 cadets including 134 females took part in the passing out parade after their successful completion of one-year foundation training at the academy.
Deputy Inspector General of Police of Rajshahi Range AKM Hafiz Aktar, Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Humayun Kabir and Superintendent of Police Md Shahidullah were present at the ceremony.    -BSS


