Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader is doing well but he needs more rest, said a physician of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

He was shifted to a cabin from Coronary Care Unit (CCU) at the hospital on Saturday after improvement of his health condition.

Syed Ali Ahsan, a professor of Cardiology Department of BSMMU, said "Quader has fully recovered but he needs more rest." -UNB