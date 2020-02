NOAKHALI, Feb 02: Two youths were held with 12,000 pieces of yaba tablets in Chatkhil municipality area of the district on Sunday.

The arrested were identified as Aziz Karim, 33, and Hamidul Haque, 31. Both were the residents in Cox's Bazar district.

Officer-in-Charge in Chatkhil Thana Anowarul Islam said, being informed, they conducted a raid around 6.30 am in the area and held them with the yaba tablets.