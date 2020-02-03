Cold-related diseases affect 3,278 people

Various cold-related diseases affected 3,278 people across the country in the last 24 hours, the government said on Sunday.

Data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) control room showed that 650 of the patients received treatment for acute respiratory infection (ARI).

Another 1,644people were treated for diarrhoea, and 984 for diseases including jaundice, inflammation in the eye, skin diseases, and fever.

A total of 4,57,384 people were affected by various cold-related disease across the country between November 1 and February 2. -UNB





