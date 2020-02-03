IFPRP workshop begins





Aiming at increasing analytical capacity of the trainees and enabling them to contribute in food policy formulation and implementation, the workshop will continue till February 20.

The Integrated Food Policy Research Program (IFPRP) is being implemented jointly by the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) and University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, according to a release of the IFPRP. IFPRP is a component of the Modern Food Storage Facilities Project (MFSP) of the Food Ministry.

The training workshop will be held at CIRDAP and in the office premises of IFPRP will be conducted by renowned academicians, researchers, and food policy experts.



























