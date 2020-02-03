Video
Monday, 3 February, 2020
3 killed in Airbnb shooting

Published : Monday, 3 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

MONTREAL, Feb 2: Three people were killed and two others wounded in a shooting in an apartment rented on Airbnb in Toronto, police said on Saturday.
Three people were shot dead late Friday and a fourth injured, police in Canada's biggest city said in a tweet.
A fifth person was stabbed but the victim's life was not in danger, police said.
Police by Saturday still had not given any information on the victims' identities or a possible motive, only saying that the violence happened in an Airbnb online rental downtown.
A spokesperson has said the dead were young men aged 22, 20 and 19.
On October 31, a gunman opened fire at a house party in Orinda, California that was an Airbnb rental. Four men and a woman were killed.    -AFP


