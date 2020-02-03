Israel launches strikes on Gaza

JERUSALEM, Feb 2: Israel launched air strikes on the Gaza Strip early Sunday in retaliation for projectiles fired from the Palestinian enclave into southern Israel, the army said.

Military jets and helicopters struck targets linked to Hamas, the Islamist group that controls Gaza, shortly after midnight, with no reported casualties.

Israel also suspended cement deliveries to the enclave and cancelled 500 commercial entry permits into Israel "until further notice".

The action was taken "due to the continued rocket fire and launchings of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip into Israel," said a statement by Major General Kamil Abu Rukun, head of the Israeli military unit responsible for coordination in the Palestinian territories. -AFP



