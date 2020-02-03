Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 3 February, 2020, 1:41 PM
latest SSC, equivalent exams begin       China set to open speed-built hospital; Death toll hits 361       
Home Foreign News

Iranians must have ‘right to choose’ at polls: Rouhani

Published : Monday, 3 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

TEHRAN, Feb 2: Iranians must have the "right to choose" between different political movements, President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday, as controversy grows over the disqualification of thousands of candidates in upcoming polls.
Speaking at the mausoleum of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini during annual celebrations of the 1979 revolution, Rouhani, a moderate conservative, praised the political heritage of the Islamic republic's founder.
"The imam (Khomeini) insisted on the fact that people must participate in all elections and have the right to choose", Rouhani said during the address, broadcast on state television.
"Whoever prevents people from choosing, and does not allow them to choose between different (political) tendencies, and whoever discourages people from going to the polls, is certainly far from the approach of the imam", he added, surrounded by members of the government.
Controversy has been raging for the last fortnight, pitting the coalition that supports Rouhani's government against the Guardian Council, which oversees Iran's elections and is dominated by ultra-conservatives.
The council says it has barred some 9,500 potential candidates from standing in the February 21 legislative polls -- almost two thirds of the 14,500 hopefuls -- including 92 sitting MPs from of all political stripes.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Top EU diplomat to visit Tehran
3 killed in Airbnb shooting
Israel launches strikes on Gaza
Iranians must have ‘right to choose’ at polls: Rouhani
Twenty killed in Tanzanian church stampede
US Democrats make final pitches ahead of Iowa showdown
Cong won’t implement NRC, NPR in current form if voted to power
EU bid to hammer out a new future with the UK


Latest News
Minor boy's body retrieved from city canal
HC seeks explanation
Fire burns down over 100 shanties at Ctg slum
HSC examinee among 2 killed in road accident
China virus may help Bangladesh exports
China seeks to boost economy
Govt appoints new envoys to UAE, Austria
Tottenham weather Man City storm to snatch win
Saudi Arabia bars Iran from OIC meeting
Ronaldo scores for ninth game in row
Most Read News
New virus has infected more than 14,400 globally
Voter turnout not more than 30pc: CEC
Pakistan to treat India World Cup semi-final as 'normal game'
AL’s Atiqul, Taposh win Dhaka city polls
WHO says prepare for local outbreaks
A solo art exhibition of Kazi Salahuddin Ahmed to be held at AFD
DSCC elected Councillors
SSC, equivalent exams begin Monday
Make reading a regular habit from this year’s Ekushey Book Fair
President visits Quader at BSMMU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft