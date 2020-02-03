Video
Monday, 3 February, 2020, 1:41 PM
SSC, equivalent exams begin       China set to open speed-built hospital; Death toll hits 361       
Cong won’t implement NRC, NPR in current form if voted to power

Published : Monday, 3 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

NEW DELHI, Feb 2: The Congress party on Sunday released its manifesto for Delhi assembly elections 2020, in which it said that if the party comes to power it will not implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the National Population of Register (NPR) in its current form.
The party also promised to provide an unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 to graduates and Rs 7,500 to post-graduates per month.
Besides covering major sectors -- healthcare and education - Congress has said that if it comes to power it will bring a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that aims to fast-track the process of granting Indian citizenship from non-Muslim immigrants who faced religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
"Will challenge CAA in Supreme Court; if voted to power will not implement NRC, NPR in Delhi in current form," said the Congress manifesto.
Presenting the manifesto, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said the party will also provide free power up to 300 units per month.
Congress will launch flagship cashback schemes for power and water supply to benefit which will benefit consumers. The party, if voted to power, will also open 100 Indira Canteens to provide subsidised meals at Rs 15, Chopra said.
The Sonia Gandhi-led party also offered free bus rides to senior citizens, free education to girl students in government institutions, if voted to power.
The manifesto also committed to spend 25 per cent budget each year on fighting pollution and improving transport facilities.    -PTI


