Monday, 3 February, 2020, 1:41 PM
latest SSC, equivalent exams begin       China set to open speed-built hospital; Death toll hits 361       
Israeli cabinet debate on West Bank annexation called off

Published : Monday, 3 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

JERUSALEM, Feb 2: An Israeli cabinet meeting Sunday during which officials said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would seek approval to annex parts of the occupied West Bank has been scrapped, his office said.
After US President Donald Trump unveiled his controversial peace plan on Tuesday, questions surfaced on whether Israel would immediately seek to annex parts of the West Bank.
Later unnamed Israeli officials said Netanyahu would convene a cabinet meeting on Sunday to discuss that issue and seek approval to annex settlements and territory that would become part of Israel under the plan.
But on Saturday an official at his office told AFP there would be no Sunday meeting, declining to comment further.
On Friday, Britain cautioned Israel against quickly seizing parts of the West Bank.
"Any such unilateral moves would be damaging to renewed efforts to re-start peace negotiations, and contrary to international law," the UK foreign office said in a statement.
"Any changes to the status quo cannot be taken forward without an agreement negotiated by the parties themselves."
Trump's proposal gives the Jewish state a US green light to annex key parts of the West Bank, including in the strategic Jordan Valley.
The Arab League on Saturday rejected the Trump plan, saying it did not meet the "minimum rights" of the Palestinians.
The plan, seen as overwhelmingly supportive of Israeli goals, has been firmly rejected by the Palestinians and triggered protests in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including isolated clashes with Israeli forces.
The Israeli army said Saturday that Palestinians in Gaza fired an unspecified "projectile" into Israel at night, the latest in a series of rocket and mortar fire since Wednesday, a day after Trump unveiled his plan.    -AFP


